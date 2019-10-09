Geosynthetics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Regional Players Leading the Way in Geosynthetics Space; Infrastructural Developments Boost Overall Market Growth: FMI

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global geosynthetics market contains global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report investigates the geosynthetics market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. The global geosynthetics market recorded the revenues worth ~US$ 9.4 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 10% in the projected period of 2019 - 2029.

As per the findings of the report, the global industrial geosynthetics market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growth in civil construction activities led by several developing economies in the past few years. The report opines that the market growth is significantly driven by increasing investments in public infrastructure development and modernization of existing facilities across the globe.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-475

APEJ’s Market Attractiveness Intact, Says FMI’s Report

Geosynthetic materials are witnessing increased usage in solid waste management for landfill applications. These materials are used for separating and confining bulk waste. Countries such as China and India, are emphasizing on effective waste treatment practices, which is likely to lead to an increase in demand for geosynthetics in the near future.

Moreover, owing to the high transport infrastructural development activities in the region, geosynthetic products are estimated to witness significant deployment in road construction. The road construction application segment is estimated to remain dominant in terms of geosynthetic material demand.

Preview Analysis of Geosynthetics Market is segmented By Product Type - geotextile, geomembrane, geogrid, geonet, geocomposite, geosynthetic clay liner, others; By Material Type - polyethylene (HDPE/LLDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyester, natural fibers, others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/geosynthetics-market

Product Portfolio Enhancements & Technological Innovations

Several players are emphasizing on improving their product portfolios by introducing new products with better quality and gauge variations. Manufacturers are primarily targeting high development areas and producing application-specific products in order to gain higher market shares.

In February 2017, TenCate Geosynthetics launched a new series of geomats- Mirafi® TM13C and TM14S, to solve erosion problems on steep slopes and in channels. These materials retain bare soil and stabilize and nurture vegetation while resisting the challenges of precipitation and high-flow rates on soils.

Use of Different Materials to Enhance Strength and Durability

Involvement of a large number of local and global players in the geosynthetic market has compelled manufacturers to offer innovative products, in order to generate significant demand. Many companies are dedicating a huge amount of money for the research and development of new products and to increase the properties of existing ones. Companies are continuously experimenting with geosynthetics in order to provide products with enhanced mechanical properties and high reliability.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/475

As polypropylene is extensively used for the manufacturing of geotextiles, it is a relatively large segment among all types, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Other geosynthetic products such as geocell, geofoam, geopipes, etc., have limited and specific uses. However, the segment has witnessed significant demand during the last five years.

Use of metallocene polypropylenes: In 2015, a reputed conglomerate launched a metallocene PP-based non-woven geotextile. This geotextile is premium in terms of mechanical properties and performance. The use of metallocene PP offers relatively lightweight geotextiles and increased production.

Competitive analysis of the global geosynthetics market reveals that among the several active participants in the competitive landscape of geosynthetics market, the tier 1 players tend to hold a relatively lower share, which has been attributed to high competition from a large number of local players operating at low profit margins and have better accessibility within regional markets. Some of the leading companies are also observed to be operating through their sales offices, or collaborating with regional manufacturers.

For additional insights on the global geosynthetics landscape, write to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-475

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Intelligence:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.