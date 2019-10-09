ERS Signs Agreement With Irish Aviation Authority to Deliver New Aviation Safety Regulation System

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Irish subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited (“ERS”), has signed an agreement with the Irish Aviation Authority (“IAA”) to implement and support its new Safety Regulation System. ERS will utilize its RegSys product (“RegSys”) to provide the platform upon which this innovative system will be built. The total value of the implementation contract is approximately CAD$7 million, with a subsequent agreement expected for system support and maintenance. The new system is expected to go-live in 2021.



Jeff Stusek, President & CEO of ISC commented, “We continue to pursue opportunities that will expand the application of our products and solutions to fit a range of new registry and regulatory markets. This agreement with the IAA not only demonstrates the strong capabilities of our technology as a modern and advanced solution for aviation regulatory systems but also the confidence in our team to deliver a world-class product.”

The IAA’s responsibilities include the safety regulation of Irish civil aviation and the oversight of civil aviation security in Ireland. This new system will provide technology for the regulatory functions of the IAA including licensing, registration, aviation security, air navigation regulation and safety management. Once implementation of the new IAA Safety Regulation System is completed, benefits will include improvements in user experience, workflows and back office capabilities.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

