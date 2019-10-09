GBT Implementing New Approach within its Intelligent Agent

Recurrent Relational Reasoning (RRN)

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it is now implementing a new approach within its intelligent agent, recurrent relational reasoning (RRN).



The new set of algorithms enables GBT's AI system to explicitly consider relations between objects (Static, moving), or abstract ideas. The RRN methodology will be implemented within Avant! AI within the next months, enabling it with logic analysis boost to handle vast information and data interpretation complexity. One of the key reasons for implementing this new method is to achieve outstanding image-based reasoning tasks for Avant! upcoming implementations, one of which is going to be in the medical field.

A recurrent relation network (RRN) is an artificial neural network component with a structure that can reason about relations among objects. For example, of such relations is spatial relations between objects (in front, behind, above, below, left and right). Avant! implementation of relations reasoning will power it with vast data oriented imaging analysis like medical ultrasound, CT and MRI information. Avant! RRN method is performing multiple analysis simultaneously, analyzing each object and its connections to others, and alerting in case of abnormalities. Each object is evaluated considering other objects relations to propagate from one object to the next, examining methodically complex chains of interactions.

Avant! intelligent agent, initial release, is already available to the public as a proof of concept and is performing as an expert agent for GBT’s web site, providing information about GBT Technologies. The agent is now officially released on: avant-ai.net .

"Our goal is to implement a fundamental part of human intelligence called relational reasoning, which is planned to enable Avant! to acquire expertise on its own by understanding object's relations. Avant! will include an advanced artificial neural network (ANN) capable of pattern recognition and reasoning about those patterns which is very similar to the human brain. Rather than operating on pre-set rules, the system will learn image's patterns by tweaking the relations between objects, analyzing connections, and building hypotheses about how they relate to each other. This capability will be used for Avant! imaging system for upcoming implementation in the medical field. We are creating an interactive and intuitive intelligent system that performs complex computation over discrete entities and the relations between them. Our goal is to provide Avant! a broad range of advantages and capabilities when it comes to intelligent imaging, especially in the medical domain," says Danny Rittman, GBT’s Chief Technology Officer.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.