aapi releases the world’s first Intelligent Digital Mesh (IDM) platform

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Serverless functions, automation, and aggregation infused for smarter, more flexible, and autonomous systems.

Integrate and automate all apps, devices, people, content, and services so that they interact, intelligently and securely.

Intelligent process automation using AI and ML to simpler use cases of integration, automation, or unification of apps, like the automation of Slack messages into Google Drive.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aapi today announced the world’s first intelligent digital mesh platform. For the first time, with the aapi IDM platform, organizations can create an integration fabric for their entire ecosystem of apps, data, people, and logic.



aapi builds a mesh of apps and data, integrates logic, and adds automation. “We have a simple slogan of ‘integrate Intelligence, automate everything.’” stated aapi CEO Craig Lund, “Our solution manages connections to and from anything, adds whatever type of intelligence and logic is desired, and enables automation. These can be combined into incredibly powerful solutions.”

Tim Arvanites, CTO of aapi, continued “The IDM platform can handle virtually any modern use case for integration, automation, and sharing of content, but by creating an intelligent digital mesh, ecosystems become 'Borg'-like, learning, adapting, and making intelligent responses to actions and data. Add in the ability to share smart services with others internally or externally? Everyone wins.”

The aapi IDM platform is available now for commercial release. For a free trial, please visit www.aapi.io .

Craig Lund

cl@aapi.io



