LeddarTech Garners Continued Praise as it is Bestowed Multiple Award Wins and Recognition for Strategy, Marketing, and Technology

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform , is pleased to announce that it has been honored to receive the gold for " Marketing Department of the Year " by The Best in Biz Awards 2019 International. This win was especially welcome as the past twelve months have been a uniquely transformative year for LeddarTech as the global marketing and communications strategy was to firmly define the brand and message of LeddarTech as the leader in LiDAR technology.



In September, LeddarTech was recognized and shortlisted for an award in the category of "Perception," at AutoSens Brussels 2019. Highlighting the greatest design, technical and marketing innovations within the automotive imaging sector, nominations celebrate individual contributions, team efforts, and company excellence. According to AutoSens, those who were shortlisted for 2019 represent the innovators at the top of their game and those dedicated to improving safety in automotive and advancing autonomous vehicles.

Most recently, LeddarTech received a win in the "Strategic" category in "The Premio Venezia" awards bestowed by the Italian Chamber of Commerce of Canada to outstanding Canadian businesses, people and institutions that maintain or develop working or business relations with Italy. Speaking of the award, Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech noted: "Winning this award is truly an honor, as it highlights LeddarTech’s position as an international company with strong ties to local industry. To be recognized from among such esteemed company is a proud moment for LeddarTech."

Meet our award-winning team and learn about our solutions at the following upcoming events:

Webinar - October 9th – "The Evolution of Autonomous Vehicle Technology to 2030." Register for this webinar as panel members from LeddarTech and partners discuss the technology that will be required to support autonomous shuttle evolution to move beyond existing geofencing constraints and achieve widespread deployment in complex and dynamic urban centers.

Conference - October 29th-31st - Detroit, Michigan " Innovations in Mobility " by SAE International

Join LeddarTech at this year's Innovations in Mobility Conference. Regarded as the industry’s most influential automotive mobility event—Innovations in Mobility is the place to discover what’s hot in the automotive mobility industry. LeddarTech is set to be both an exhibitor and a presenter at this year's event.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

