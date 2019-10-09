Surgical Robotics Market Report: Global Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robotics Market: Focus on Product Type, Brand-Value Matrix, Regulatory Framework, Awaited Technological Advancements, Patent Analysis, Insights on Emerging Platforms in Pipeline, and 43 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for surgical robotics generated $4.71 billion in 2018, in terms of value and is estimated to reach $15.43 billion by 2029.



The global surgical robotics market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period primarily due to the increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorders, elevating the global population coupled with the geriatric population, improving reimbursement policies, and public initiatives and funding to develop technologically advanced products. The market for surgical robotics (product type) is divided into three segments, namely, surgical systems, instruments & accessories, and services.



Surgical robotic systems primarily include surgical systems (capital equipment), instruments & accessories, and services (maintenance and up-gradation). In the past decade, the definition of these advanced technologies has expanded, involving the use of these systems for multiple surgical procedures ranging from general surgeries to orthopedic surgeries. The ongoing trend of rising demand for surgical robotic systems is anticipated to continue in the future with the implementation of technological innovations and advancements in minimally invasive surgical procedures.



Expert Quote



The market has been witnessing a tremendous shift into a different business/acquisition model of operating lease polices. It offers attractive procurement options to hospitals and specialty clinics to reduce their upfront capital cost. The adoption of leasing strategies would help the surgical robotics manufacturers to maintain their revenue generation capabilities and gross margins, and market penetration. This strategic move will help the companies to penetrate into the local markets with a prime focus on tier-2 hospitals and private clinics. In addition, this will also help the companies to increase their installed base and revenue generation capabilities.



Scope



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global surgical robotics market, including a thorough analysis of the products and services across different regions. The study represents a detailed analysis of the market trends and the market size for the time period 2017-2029, wherein 2018 is the base year and the years from 2019 to 2029 constitute the forecast period.

The report covers all the prevalent trends which are expected to play a major role in the growth of the market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are expected to influence the market's growth during the forecast period. The scope of this report is focused on the global surgical robotics market, products, market dynamics, growth prospect mapping, SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and country-wise analysis.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market growth in terms of revenue estimates across different regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).



Key Questions Answered

How has the market evolved from the past five years, and what are the awaited technological advancements in the field of surgical robotics?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global surgical robotics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the surgical robotics industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments of the global surgical robotics market in 2018?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How is the expected industry to evolve during the forecast period 2019 - 2029?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global surgical robotics market and what are expected to be their contributions in 2029?

What is the growth potential of surgical robotics in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for surgical robotics?

What was the total installed base and units sold, by country, in 2018?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Advent of Surgical Robotic Technology

1.1.1 Historical Perspective of Surgical Robotics

1.2 Limitations and Assumptions

1.3 Classification of Global Surgical Robotics Market

1.4 Global Surgical Robotics Market Scenario

1.5 Market Trend

1.5.1 Emergence of Operating Leasing Program

1.6 Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgery (Procedure Volume)

1.6.1 Global Robotic Procedure Volume (by Application), 2012-2029

1.6.2 da Vinci Robotic Surgery Procedure Volume (Intuitive Surgical, Inc.), 2012-2029

1.7 Advantages of Robotic Surgery

1.8 Opportunity Mapping: Significant Opportunities Exist for Complex Surgical Procedures in International Markets

1.9 Case Study: Colon Resection



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Clearances

2.1.2 Agreements

2.1.3 Funding

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Industry Attractiveness (Porter's Five Force Analysis)

2.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

2.2.4 Threat of Substitute

2.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis: Traditional Surgical Procedures vs Robotic-Associated Surgical Procedures

2.5 Market Share Analysis

2.6 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

2.7 Brand Value Analysis

2.8 Pricing Analysis

2.9 Product Benchmarking

2.10 Surgical Robots Market Scenario (Business Model Analysis)



3 Industry Insights

3.1 Regulatory Framework

3.1.1 Regulatory Pathway for Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems in the U.S.

3.1.2 Regulatory Pathway for Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems in the European Union market

3.1.2.1 Impact of the EU's Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

3.1.2.1.1 Expansion of Product Scope

3.1.2.1.2 Reclassification of Medical Devices as per Associated Risk, Contact Duration, and Invasiveness

3.1.2.1.3 More Supportive Clinical Investigations for Class III and Implantable Medical Devices

3.1.2.1.4 Dedicated Personal for MDR Compliance

3.1.2.1.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance

3.1.2.1.6 Requirement of Common Specifications

3.1.2.1.7 Implementation of a Unique Device Identification (UDI) Mechanism

3.1.3 Regulatory Pathway for Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems in Japan Market

3.1.4 Regulatory Pathway for Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems in Other Countries

3.1.5 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

3.2 Reimbursement Scenario

3.2.1 U.S. Reimbursement Scenario

3.2.2 Europe Reimbursement Scenario

3.2.2.1 Germany

3.2.2.2 U.K.

3.2.2.3 France

3.3 Awaited Technological Advancements

3.3.1 Robotics Simulators: Empowering Precision Care

3.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Robotic Simulators owing to the rising cases of Surgical Errors

3.3.1.2 Surgical Stimulators: An Alternative to Minimize Surgical Errors

3.3.1.3 Advanced Haptics Enabling Force Feedback: An Awaited Advancement in the Field of Surgical Robotics

3.3.2 Telesurgery

3.4 Insights on Emerging Platforms in Pipeline

3.5 Patient Compliances and End User Perception

3.6 Return of Investment Analysis

3.7 Analysis of Distribution and Marketing Strategies

3.7.1 Distribution Strategies

3.7.1.1 Distribution Strategies implemented by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Case Study: Europe) (Timeline)

3.7.2 Marketing Strategies

3.7.2.1 Marketing Strategies implemented by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Case Study: Europe)

3.8 Patent Analysis



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Iceberg Analysis: Identification of Hidden Factors that Drive the Market Growth

4.3 Impact Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Disorders Inciting the Use of Robotic-Assisted Surgical Procedures

4.4.2 Elevating Geriatric Population Changing the Adoption Patten for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

4.4.3 Rising Demand of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Signifies the Need for Robotic-Assisted Surgeries

4.4.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing Economies Expected to Lead the Increased Uptake of Surgical Robotic Systems

4.4.5 Technological Advancement in the Field of Medical Surgeries

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 High Cost of Surgical Robotic Systems and its Associated Procedures

4.5.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

4.5.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape

4.6 Market Opportunities

4.6.1 Development of Low-Cost Surgical Robotic Systems

4.6.2 Development of Micro and Nano-Robots for Surgical Procedures

4.6.3 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Surgical Robots

4.6.4 Development of Surgical Simulators for the Training of Professionals



5 Global Surgical Robotics Market (by Product Type) 2017-2029

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

5.3 Surgical Systems

5.3.1 Market Player: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Snapshot)

5.3.1.1 Units Sold, by Brand

5.3.1.2 Units Sold, by Region

5.3.1.3 Installed Base, by Region

5.3.1.4 Patent Analysis

5.3.1.5 Regulatory Status

5.3.1.6 da Vinci Surgical Robot Procedure Volume

5.4 Instruments & Accessories

5.5 Services



6 Global Surgical Robotics Market, 2017-2029 (by Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

6.3 General Surgical Procedure

6.4 Gynecology Surgical Procedure

6.5 Urology Surgical Procedure

6.6 Orthopedic Surgical Procedure

6.7 Cardiology Surgical Procedure

6.8 Head and Neck Surgical Procedure (including Neurology)

6.9 Other Surgical Procedures



7 Global Surgical Robotics Market (by End User), 2017-2029

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End Users

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.5 Others (Research Institutions and Specialty Clinics)



8 Global Surgical Robotics Market (by Region), 2017-2029

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

8.3 North America Surgical Robotics Market

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Dynamics

8.3.3 North America Surgical Robotics Market (by Product Type), 2017-2029

8.3.4 North America Surgical Robotics Market (Units Sold), 2017-2029

8.3.5 North America Surgical Robotics Market (Installed Base), 2017-2029

8.3.6 U.S.

8.3.7 Canada

8.4 Europe Surgical Robotics Market

8.5 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robotics Market

8.6 Latin America Surgical Robotics Market

8.7 Rest-of-the-World Surgical Robotics Market



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Players: Market Snapshot

9.3 Auris Health, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Auris Health, Inc.: Company Description

9.3.3 Auris Health, Inc.: SWOT Analysis

9.4 CMR Surgical Limited

9.5 Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

9.6 Globus Medical, Inc.

9.7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

9.8 Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Medtronic plc)

9.9 Medrobotics Corporation

9.10 Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

9.11 meerecompany Inc.

9.12 Memic Medical Ltd.

9.13 Neocis, Inc.

9.14 OMNI Orthopaedics Inc. (Corin Group)

9.15 Renishaw plc

9.16 Restoration Robotics, Inc.

9.17 Riverfield Co., Ltd.

9.18 Smith & Nephew plc

9.19 Stereotaxis, Inc.

9.20 Mako Surgical Corp. (Stryker Corporation)

9.21 Synaptive Medical, Inc.

9.22 THINK Surgical, Inc.

9.23 Titan Medical Inc.

9.24 TransEnterix, Inc.

9.25 Virtual Incision Corporation



