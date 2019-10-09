Torex Gold Provides Notice of Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its Q3 2019 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Q3 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 2019 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telephone access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toronto Local or International: 1-416-915-3239

Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351

Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457

Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

Webcast access

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.torexgold.com . The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. The Company’s principal assets are the El Limón Guajes mining complex (“ELG” or the “ELG Mine Complex”), comprised of the El Limón, Guajes and El Limón Sur open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and El Limón Deep (“ELD”), and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which is in the commercial production stage as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued an updated preliminary economic assessment in September 2018 (the “Technical Report”). The property remains 75% unexplored.

For further information, please contact:

TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. Fred Stanford

President and CEO

Direct: (647) 260-1502

Email: fred.stanford@torexgold.com Dan Rollins

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: (647) 260-1503

Email: dan.rollins@torexgold.com



