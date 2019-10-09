Learning A-Z Introduces New Vocabulary A-Z to Help K–5 Students Build Vocabulary and Increase Reading Comprehension

At ILA 2019 Conference (booth 1000), educators can see first-hand how the digital solution makes it easy to provide engaging, effective vocabulary instruction and practice

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decades of research show that vocabulary instruction is essential for proficient reading. To provide educators with engaging resources for effective vocabulary instruction and practice, Learning A-Z has introduced a new version of Vocabulary A-Z . Learning A-Z will debut the new digital solution at booth 1000 at the International Literacy Association (ILA) 2019 Conference in New Orleans Oct. 10–13.



“Vocabulary skills are important for achievement in reading and all academic areas. Traditional vocabulary instruction, however, has not been as effective as it needs to be. The new Vocabulary A-Z solution empowers educators to integrate vocabulary lessons and practice into reading instruction in a way that makes it more engaging for students and time saving for teachers,” said Learning A-Z President Patrick Marcotte. “Plus, with online and mobile access, students can complete assignments in class and at home to extend their learning.”

With premade and customizable vocabulary lists and lessons, online student practice activities, and reporting tools, Vocabulary A-Z is a comprehensive solution that makes it easier for K–5 teachers to provide effective, differentiated vocabulary instruction and practice. The newly enhanced solution includes new digital game-based activities and online quizzes that motivate students to practice vocabulary. All activities emphasize definitions and context sentences through engaging audio and imagery. Once students have successfully completed practice exercises, they can take a vocabulary quiz for that lesson.

To teach vocabulary in context and connect instruction to current topics of study, the new Vocabulary A-Z includes pre-made and customizable vocabulary lessons tied to Learning A-Z’s popular, standards-aligned reading products such as Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Plus ELL Edition, and Science A-Z®. Teachers can also select premade vocabulary lessons that connect instruction to other popular reading series, or they can create custom lessons from a library featuring thousands of frequently taught words. In addition, the new solution includes enhanced reporting tools to monitor student progress and inform classroom instruction.

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K–2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

