World Finance announces winners of 2019 Investment Management Awards

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investment management industry has faced considerable challenges in 2019. With the trade conflict between the US and China continuing to disrupt global supply chains and with Brexit-related uncertainty still casting a dark shadow over the eurozone, economies around the world have experienced sluggish growth.



However, in the face of economic uncertainty, a number of firms have proven themselves to be adaptable and resilient. The World Finance Investment Management Awards recognise the industry leaders that have used their expertise to uncover new opportunities in volatile financial markets, and provided their clients with much-needed stability and security.

Over the coming years, successful investment managers will be expected to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment. The introduction of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) last year reflects an ongoing movement within the financial sector towards greater regulatory oversight. As this trend shows no sign of stopping, investment managers will need to dedicate significant time and resources to maintaining regulatory compliance.

Another sweeping change that investment managers must prepare for is technological transformation within the industry. Firms are already witnessing the early signs of this disruption through the automation of a variety of routine tasks, including data transcription. In addition to this, investment managers will come under increasing pressure to provide customers with innovative digital solutions, such as online chatbots that deliver personalised financial advice. The earlier investment managers can capitalise on this transformation, the greater the rewards they will reap.

Finally, firms must address the growing demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. Moody’s predicts that green bond issuances will hit $200bn this year alone. As we look to the future, we can expect to see this trend continue, with sustainable investments delivering more substantial returns as the prominence of ESG funds grows.

To see which companies are leading the pack worldwide, check out the full list of this year’s World Finance Investment Management Awards winners in the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

