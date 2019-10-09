SPI Energy Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions with strategic investments in green-energy-enabled products and services, today announced an interview with Chief Financial Officer Anthony S. Chan will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, October 20, on Bloomberg International, available in 149 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Check local listings for times in your area.



In the exclusive interview, Mr. Chan discusses the Company’s global solar operations and its transition into higher margin business segments through strategic investments that leverage its solar platform and operational expertise.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/iTyTT_PYaT8

The interview will also air in the US on the Family Channel on October 9 at 6 p.m., the Action Channel on Sunday, October 13, at 11 a.m. and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is an established provider of photovoltaic solutions with global operations in key markets in Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States. The Company is leveraging its solar platform and expertise to make strategic investment in green industries with significant growth and earnings potential and/or green-energy-enabled products.

For inquiries, please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department

Email: ir@spigroups.com

RedChip Companies

Bruce Haase

(407) 712-8965

bruce@redchip.com



