OJ L258 Ceramic tiles amendment definitive measures

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1687 of 8 October 2019 amending Annex 1 to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2179 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of ceramic tiles originating in the People’s Republic of China

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1687 of 8 October 2019 amending Annex 1 to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2179 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of ceramic tiles originating in the People’s Republic of China

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1687 of 8 October 2019 amending Annex 1 to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/2179 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of ceramic tiles originating in the People’s Republic of China

C/2019/7136

OJ L 258, 9.10.2019, p. 17–20 (ES, CS, HR, LT) OJ L 258, 9.10.2019, p. 18–20 (BG, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, IT, LV, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)

ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/reg_impl/2019/1687/oj