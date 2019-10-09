LambdaTest Rolls Out Product Updates for Geo-Location Testing and Screenshot of Behind Login Pages

With LambdaTest now you can perform geolocation based cross browser testing and can even take screenshots of behind login pages

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, the fastest-growing manual and automation Cross Browser Testing platform, today started rolling out new features related to geolocation testing and screenshot testing as part of its primary cross browser testing platform offerings. Users can now test their website on 50+ different locations and take screenshots of pages that require authentication to access.

The geolocation testing feature will now allow users to set the location and test thier website over a network of set location. At LambdaTest user can now perform geolocation testing on 50+ locations. Another new feature will now complement the existing screenshot testing feature and now users can take screenshots of pages that can be accessed via authentication. With LambdaTest Screenshot of behind login page feature, users will now be able to take bypass their website’s login form and capture a different web page after logging into your web application, without the need for writing an automation script.

Speaking about the integration, Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest said “LambdaTest platform has always looked forward to helping users in minimizing the time taken to perform testing and focus of increasing their go-to-market launch. With these new product updates today, we will help users to expand their test coverage and reduce the manual efforts required to perform testing. Both of these features will come in handy especially in eliminating the need to maintain various tools for their testing needs.”

Its geolocation testing feature will help them perform testing on various geographies in a single test case thereby reducing the time taken to test a website or webapp.

Its screenshot of behind login page will help them in testing responsiveness of the behind login pages thereby reducing the effort to manually log in the page and test on various devices & OS one by one.

In addition to the above mention updates, LambdaTest also released a bunch of new features like the addition of the new iPhones: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11. The company also increased its OS count by launching the latest iOS 13 for realtime testing. Moreover, it also added the new Mozilla Firefox 69 and 70 Beta versions for its users to perform testing on.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest offers a try before buy version of its Automation feature where all users can play with the tool for 200 minutes. Users can also avail unlimited access to run automation tests at as low as $79 per month on a subscription basis. The pricing also includes all the features of LIVE testing as a package.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is cloud-based cross browser testing platform that helps in both manual and browser compatibility testing. Users can perform live interactive testing of their website or web app on a combination of 2000+ different browser and operating system right from their own browser. In addition, the platform allows the users to run Selenium automation tests on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud-based Selenium grid and perform live interactive cross-browser testing of their public or locally hosted websites and web app on the cloud. LambdaTest also offers the feature of taking automated full page screenshots across all 2000+ environments to quickly test the layout, check in a single click how your website will look across 36 different devices, and compare design and HTML images. In addition, the LambdaTest platform also has single-click integration with popular project management and enterprise tools like Jira, Asana, Trello, Github, Gitlab, BitBucket, Slack, and Visual Studio Team Services.

Media Contacts:

Asad Khan, Co-Founder & CEO LambdaTest

asad@lambdatest.com

Jay Singh, Co-Founder LambdaTest

jay@lambdatest.com





