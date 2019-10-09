Increasing big data generation by enterprises and their increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers to drive the market growth of SDx solutions.

The global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) market size is expected to grow from 51.7 billion in 2019 to USD 160.8 by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting SDx solutions as these technologies were introduced to enable efficient policy-based creation, deletion, and management of data in private and public cloud infrastructure along with effective network management and control. Due to multi-fold benefits, the SDx market is showing growth across the globe.



By type, the Software-Defined Anything (SDDC) segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

By type, the SDDC segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.Organizations are widely adopting SDDC as they enable them to capitalize on the agility, elasticity, and scalability of cloud computing.



Businesses are leveraging the chief advantages of SDDC that enable them to automate all functions with the help of intelligent software, speeding Information Technology (IT) resource provisioning and enhancement of operational management.



By enterprise, the retail enterprise segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

By enterprise, the retail enterprise segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The companies in retail across the globe are increasingly adopting SDx solutions to enrich and curate the customer experience by using a huge amount of customer data available to them.



They are opting for SDx solutions that help them speed up digital and in-store service delivery, reduce complexities, and build and maintain growing flexible network architecture.

• By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and rising digital transformation in the region.Organizations are moving to a hybrid IT model, and the need to ensure secure, highly agile, and flexible network access to branch offices across the region has become more pivotal than ever.



Strong, resilient networks are becoming the core of the organization’s digital investment priorities as they race to build their presence in the region. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China and India, which are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand, which is increasing big data, is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the SDx market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SDx market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 65%, Managers – 35%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



Research Coverage

The SDx market by type (SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC), end user (service providers, and enterprises), and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global SDx market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the SDx market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

