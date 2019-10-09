Multimodal Imaging Market by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2024

The global multimodal imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Multimodal imaging includes PET/CT systems, SPECT/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging systems, and other multimodal imaging systems. The global multimodal imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.

Growing applications of multimodal imaging systems, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities, availability of funding for research, favorable reimbursement scenario, growing insurance coverage, and increasing R&D into radiotracers are some of the key factors driving the multimodal imaging market. However, the high cost of multimodal imaging systems, lack of infrastructure in emerging countries, and a dearth of trained professionals are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The PET/CT systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global multimodal imaging market in 2018.

Based on technology, the multimodal imaging market is broadly segmented into PET/CT systems, PET/MR systems, SPECT/CT systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging systems, and other multimodal imaging systems (tri-modality systems such as SPECT/CT/PET, PET/CT + MR, and IVUS + NIRS systems, among others).The PET/CT systems segment accounted for the largest share of the multimodal imaging market in 2018.



This can be attributed to the increasing demand for early and accurate cancer diagnosis, growing clinical evidence for the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, increasing applications of PET/CT systems in cardiology, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the technological advancements in the field of PET/CT.



The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the multimodal imaging market in 2018.

On the basis of application, the multimodal imaging market is segmented into brain & neurology, cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, and other applications.The oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



This can be attributed to the expanding use of multimodal imaging systems in oncology diagnosis, increasing demand for the early & accurate diagnosis of cancer, and growing clinical evidence on the use of multimodal imaging in the diagnosis of novel cancer types.



Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global market in 2018.

The multimodal imaging market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the market in 2018.



Factors such as growing product approvals and rising public-private investments for developing multimodal imaging modalities for novel applications are the major factors driving market growth in Europe.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (32%), and Tier 3 (38%)

• By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

• By Region: North America (34%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (17%)



The major players operating in the multimodal imaging market are GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Mediso Medical Imaging Kft (Hungary), Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Spectrum Dynamics Medical (Switzerland), Infraredx, Inc. (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), and Heidelberg Engineering (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the multimodal imaging market based on technology, application, end user, and region.The report also studies factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and the respective countries in these regions.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views.It also analyzes the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the multimodal imaging market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

