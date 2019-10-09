Global Pico Projectors Industry
Pico Projectors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 30%. Digital Light Processing (DLP), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Digital Light Processing (DLP) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pico Projectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818135/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 33.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$204.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Digital Light Processing (DLP) will reach a market size of US$238.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AAXA Technologies, Inc.; Celluon, Inc.; Coretronic Corp.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Microvision, Inc.; Miroir USA; Syndiant, Inc.; Texas Instruments, Inc.; ZTE USA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818135/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pico Projectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pico Projectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Pico Projectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Pico Projectors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Digital Light Processing (DLP) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Digital Light Processing (DLP) (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Digital Light Processing (DLP) (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Laser Beam Steering (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Laser Beam Steering (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Laser Beam Steering (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Holographic Laser Projection (Technology) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Holographic Laser Projection (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Holographic Laser Projection (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Embedded (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Embedded (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Embedded (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Non-embedded/Standalone (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Non-embedded/Standalone (Product) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Non-embedded/Standalone (Product) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: USB (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: USB (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: USB (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Business & Education (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Business & Education (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Business & Education (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pico Projectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: Pico Projectors Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Pico Projectors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Pico Projectors Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Pico Projectors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Pico Projectors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Pico Projectors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Pico Projectors Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Pico Projectors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Pico Projectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Pico Projectors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Pico Projectors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pico
Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Pico Projectors Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Pico Projectors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Pico Projectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Pico Projectors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pico
Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Pico Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Pico Projectors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Pico Projectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Chinese Pico Projectors Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Pico Projectors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Pico Projectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Pico Projectors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Pico Projectors Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Pico Projectors in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Pico Projectors Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pico Projectors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Pico Projectors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Pico Projectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Pico Projectors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Pico Projectors Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: European Pico Projectors Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Pico Projectors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Pico Projectors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Pico Projectors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 80: Pico Projectors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: French Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Pico Projectors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Pico Projectors Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Pico Projectors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Pico Projectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Pico Projectors Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: German Pico Projectors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Pico Projectors Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: German Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Pico Projectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Pico Projectors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Pico Projectors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Pico Projectors Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Pico Projectors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Pico Projectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Italian Pico Projectors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Pico Projectors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Pico Projectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Pico Projectors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Pico Projectors Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Pico Projectors in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Pico Projectors Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pico
Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Pico Projectors Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Pico Projectors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Pico Projectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Pico Projectors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pico Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Pico Projectors Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Pico Projectors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 122: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 125: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Pico Projectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Pico Projectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Pico Projectors Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of World Pico Projectors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Pico Projectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World Pico Projectors Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 141: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Pico Projectors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Pico Projectors Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Pico Projectors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AAXA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
LENOVO GROUP LTD
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
MICROVISION
SYNDIANT, INC.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.
ZTE USA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818135/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.