Apoptosis market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.6%. Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Assay Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apoptosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818137/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$144.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Assay Kits will reach a market size of US$202.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$543.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abcam PLC; BD Biosciences; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Biotium, Inc.; Creative Bioarray; Danaher Corporation; GE Healthcare; GeneCopoeia, Inc.; Geno Technology Inc.; Merck KGaA; Novus Biologicals LLC; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Sartorius AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Apoptosis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Apoptosis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Apoptosis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Apoptosis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Assay Kits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Assay Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reagents (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Instruments (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Instruments (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Micro Plates (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Micro Plates (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Micro Plates (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 22: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Apoptosis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Apoptosis Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Apoptosis Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Apoptosis Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Apoptosis Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Apoptosis Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Apoptosis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apoptosis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 42: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Apoptosis Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Apoptosis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Apoptosis Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Apoptosis Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Apoptosis Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Apoptosis Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Apoptosis Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Apoptosis Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Apoptosis Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Apoptosis Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Apoptosis Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: German Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Apoptosis Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Apoptosis Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Apoptosis Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Apoptosis Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Apoptosis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Apoptosis Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Apoptosis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Apoptosis Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Apoptosis: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Apoptosis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Apoptosis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Apoptosis Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Apoptosis Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Apoptosis Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Apoptosis Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Apoptosis Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Apoptosis Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Apoptosis Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Apoptosis Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World Apoptosis Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABCAM PLC

BD BIOSCIENCES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

BIO-TEK INSTRUMENTS, INC.

BIOTIUM, INC.

CREATIVE BIOARRAY

DANAHER CORPORATION

GENECOPOEIA

GENO TECHNOLOGY

MERCK KGAA

NOVUS BIOLOGICALS

PERKINELMER INC.

PROMEGA CORPORATION

SARTORIUS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

