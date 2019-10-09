Global BioImaging Technologies Industry
BioImaging Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Medical Imaging, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.8 Billion by the year 2025, Medical Imaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Medical Imaging will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BioClinica; Bracco Imaging SpA; Digirad Corporation; Esaote SpA; Fonar Corporation; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Medtronic, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Positron Corporation; Siemens Healthineers
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
BioImaging Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: BioImaging Technologies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: BioImaging Technologies Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Medical Imaging (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Medical Imaging (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Medical Imaging (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Modular Imaging (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Modular Imaging (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Modular Imaging (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US BioImaging Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 10: BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States BioImaging Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: BioImaging Technologies Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for BioImaging
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 17: BioImaging Technologies Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese BioImaging Technologies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: BioImaging Technologies Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European BioImaging Technologies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European BioImaging Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European BioImaging Technologies Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: European BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: French BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 30: French BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German BioImaging Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: BioImaging Technologies Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: German BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: BioImaging Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 38: BioImaging Technologies Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom BioImaging Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of World BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
