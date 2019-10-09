Global BioImaging Technologies Industry

BioImaging Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Medical Imaging, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.8 Billion by the year 2025, Medical Imaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Medical Imaging will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BioClinica; Bracco Imaging SpA; Digirad Corporation; Esaote SpA; Fonar Corporation; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Medtronic, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Positron Corporation; Siemens Healthineers





