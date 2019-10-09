Global Biomarkers Industry
Biomarkers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$59 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.1%. Safety, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.7 Billion by the year 2025, Safety will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Safety will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Epigenomics AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN NV; Siemens Healthineers; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biomarkers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biomarkers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Biomarkers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Biomarkers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Safety (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Safety (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Safety (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Efficacy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Efficacy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Efficacy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Validation (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Validation (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Validation (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Diagnostic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Diagnostic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Diagnostic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Drug Development (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Drug Development (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Drug Development (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Personalized Medicine (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Personalized Medicine (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Personalized Medicine (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Immunological Diseases (Disease) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Immunological Diseases (Disease) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Immunological Diseases (Disease) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biomarkers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Biomarkers Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Biomarkers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Biomarkers Market in the United States by Disease: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Biomarkers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Biomarkers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Biomarkers Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Chinese Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Biomarkers Market by Disease: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biomarkers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Biomarkers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Biomarkers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Biomarkers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Biomarkers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Biomarkers Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Biomarkers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 86: Biomarkers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Biomarkers Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: French Biomarkers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Biomarkers Market in France by Disease: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: German Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: German Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Disease:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Biomarkers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Italian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Biomarkers Market by Disease: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Biomarkers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Biomarkers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Spanish Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Spanish Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Biomarkers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Biomarkers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Biomarkers Market in Russia by Disease: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 149: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific by Disease:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Biomarkers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Biomarkers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: Indian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Indian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Biomarkers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 189: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biomarkers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biomarkers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Biomarkers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Biomarkers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Biomarkers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Biomarkers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Biomarkers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Latin American Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Biomarkers Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Biomarkers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Biomarkers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Biomarkers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 218: Biomarkers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Biomarkers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 226: Biomarkers Market in Brazil by Disease: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 234: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Biomarkers Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 255: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Biomarkers Historic Market by
Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 260: Biomarkers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 263: Iranian Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 264: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Biomarkers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Iranian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: Biomarkers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: Israeli Biomarkers Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 272: Biomarkers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 273: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Israeli Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 275: Biomarkers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 276: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 277: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 281: Biomarkers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 282: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 285: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 286: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: United Arab Emirates Biomarkers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 288: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: United Arab Emirates Biomarkers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 291: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
