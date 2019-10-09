Biomarkers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$59 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.1%. Safety, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.7 Billion by the year 2025, Safety will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomarkers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Safety will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Molecular, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Epigenomics AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN NV; Siemens Healthineers; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biomarkers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biomarkers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Biomarkers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Biomarkers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Safety (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Safety (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Safety (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Efficacy (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Efficacy (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Efficacy (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Validation (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Validation (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Validation (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Diagnostic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Diagnostic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Diagnostic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Drug Development (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Drug Development (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Drug Development (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Personalized Medicine (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Personalized Medicine (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Personalized Medicine (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Cancer (Disease) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cancer (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Cancer (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Cardiovascular Diseases (Disease) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Neurological Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Immunological Diseases (Disease) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Immunological Diseases (Disease) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Immunological Diseases (Disease) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Other Diseases (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biomarkers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Biomarkers Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Biomarkers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Biomarkers Market in the United States by Disease: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Biomarkers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Biomarkers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Biomarkers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Biomarkers Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Chinese Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Biomarkers Market by Disease: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biomarkers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 76: European Biomarkers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Biomarkers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Biomarkers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Biomarkers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Biomarkers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Biomarkers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 86: Biomarkers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: Biomarkers Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Biomarkers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Biomarkers Market in France by Disease: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: German Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: German Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Biomarkers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: German Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Disease:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Italian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Biomarkers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Italian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Biomarkers Market by Disease: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Biomarkers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Biomarkers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Spanish Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Biomarkers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Biomarkers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Biomarkers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Biomarkers Market in Russia by Disease: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 149: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 152: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Biomarkers Market in Asia-Pacific by Disease:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Biomarkers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 172: Indian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Biomarkers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Biomarkers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Biomarkers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Indian Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Biomarkers Historic Market Review by Disease

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Biomarkers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Biomarkers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 189: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biomarkers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biomarkers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biomarkers Market Share

Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Biomarkers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 200: Biomarkers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Biomarkers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Biomarkers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Biomarkers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Latin American Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Biomarkers Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Biomarkers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Biomarkers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Biomarkers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 218: Biomarkers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 220: Biomarkers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Biomarkers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Biomarkers Market in Brazil by Disease: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Biomarkers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 229: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Biomarkers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 234: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Biomarkers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period

2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Biomarkers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Biomarkers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Biomarkers Market Share

Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 248: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Biomarkers Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Biomarkers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Biomarkers Historic Market by

Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Biomarkers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 260: Biomarkers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biomarkers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 263: Iranian Biomarkers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 264: Biomarkers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Biomarkers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Biomarkers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by Disease:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 268: Israeli Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Biomarkers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Israeli Biomarkers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 272: Biomarkers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Biomarkers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025

Table 275: Biomarkers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biomarkers in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 281: Biomarkers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Biomarkers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Biomarkers Market by Disease:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 286: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Biomarkers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 288: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: United Arab Emirates Biomarkers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 291: Biomarkers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Biomarkers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Disease for the Period 2018-2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.