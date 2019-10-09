There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,411 in the last 365 days.

Global Online Movies Industry

Online Movies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.2 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$388.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$327.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile will reach a market size of US$883.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atom Tickets LLC; Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd. - BookMyShow.com; Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.; Cineplex, Inc.; Fandango, Inc.; INOX Leisure Ltd.; Mtime.com, Inc.; PVR Ltd.; Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.; Vue Entertainment


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Movies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Movies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Online Movies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Online Movies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mobile (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mobile (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mobile (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Desktop (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Desktop (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Desktop (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Movies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States Online Movies Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Online Movies Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 14: Online Movies Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 17: Online Movies Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 21: Online Movies Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Movies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Online Movies Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Online Movies Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Online Movies Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 27: Online Movies Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French Online Movies Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 32: Online Movies Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: German Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 36: Online Movies Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online
Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: Online Movies Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Online Movies Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Online Movies Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Russian Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 47: Rest of Europe Online Movies Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 48: Online Movies Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Online Movies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australian Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Online Movies Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Online Movies Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 59: Online Movies Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Online Movies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Online Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 65: Online Movies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Online Movies Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Online Movies Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Online Movies Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 71: Latin American Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 72: Online Movies Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: Argentinean Online Movies Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 75: Online Movies Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazilian Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexican Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: Online Movies Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Online Movies Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Online Movies Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 89: Online Movies Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Online Movies Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 95: Israeli Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 96: Online Movies Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: Saudi Arabian Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 99: Online Movies Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Online Movies Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Online Movies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 104: Online Movies Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: African Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: African Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ATOM TICKETS LLC
BIGTREE ENTERTAINMENT PVT., LTD. - BOOKMYSHOW.COM
BIGTREE ENTERTAINMENT PVT., LTD.
CINEPLEX ENTERTAINMENT
FANDANGO MEDIA
INOX LEISURE LIMITED
MTIME.COM, INC.
PVR LTD.
RELIANCE MEDIAWORKS LTD.
VUE ENTERTAINMENT

V. CURATED RESEARCH
