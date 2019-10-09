Global Online Movies Industry
Online Movies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.2 Billion by the year 2025, Mobile will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Movies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$388.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$327.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mobile will reach a market size of US$883.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Atom Tickets LLC; Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd. - BookMyShow.com; Bigtree Entertainment Pvt., Ltd.; Cineplex, Inc.; Fandango, Inc.; INOX Leisure Ltd.; Mtime.com, Inc.; PVR Ltd.; Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.; Vue Entertainment
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Movies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Movies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Online Movies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Online Movies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mobile (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mobile (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mobile (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Desktop (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Desktop (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Desktop (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Movies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States Online Movies Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Online Movies Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 14: Online Movies Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 17: Online Movies Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 21: Online Movies Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Movies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Online Movies Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Online Movies Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Online Movies Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 27: Online Movies Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French Online Movies Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 32: Online Movies Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: German Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian Online Movies Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 36: Online Movies Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online
Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: Online Movies Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Online Movies Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 41: Online Movies Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Russian Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 47: Rest of Europe Online Movies Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 48: Online Movies Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Online Movies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australian Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Online Movies Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Online Movies Market Analysis in India in US$ Million
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 59: Online Movies Market in India: Historic Review in US$
Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Online Movies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Online Movies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Online Movies Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 65: Online Movies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Online Movies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Online Movies Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Online Movies Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Online Movies Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 71: Latin American Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 72: Online Movies Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: Argentinean Online Movies Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 75: Online Movies Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazilian Online Movies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Online Movies Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexican Online Movies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 80: Online Movies Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin
America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Online Movies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Online Movies Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Online Movies Market Analysis in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 89: Online Movies Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Online Movies Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Online Movies
Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Online Movies Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Platform: 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Online Movies Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Online Movies Market Assessment in US$
Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 95: Israeli Online Movies Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 96: Online Movies Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Online Movies Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 98: Saudi Arabian Online Movies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 99: Online Movies Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Online Movies Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Online Movies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Online Movies Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 104: Online Movies Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Online Movies Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: Online Movies Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 107: African Online Movies Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 108: African Online Movies Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ATOM TICKETS LLC
BIGTREE ENTERTAINMENT PVT., LTD. - BOOKMYSHOW.COM
BIGTREE ENTERTAINMENT PVT., LTD.
CINEPLEX ENTERTAINMENT
FANDANGO MEDIA
INOX LEISURE LIMITED
MTIME.COM, INC.
PVR LTD.
RELIANCE MEDIAWORKS LTD.
VUE ENTERTAINMENT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818141/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.