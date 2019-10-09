There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,398 in the last 365 days.

Global 3D TVs Industry

3D TVs market worldwide is projected to grow by US$483.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 33.1%. Active 3D TV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 35.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$393.9 Billion by the year 2025, Active 3D TV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D TVs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818142/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active 3D TV will reach a market size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$120.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Canon, Inc.; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; LG Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Sony India Pvt., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818142/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D TVs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 3D TVs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: 3D TVs Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Active 3D TV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Active 3D TV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Passive 3D TV (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Passive 3D TV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Household (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Household (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Commercial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 3D TVs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 11: United States 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: United States 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: 3D TVs Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: Canadian 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D TVs in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Chinese Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Chinese 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 3D TVs Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 27: European 3D TVs Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European 3D TVs Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 30: European 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 31: European 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 32: European 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 33: 3D TVs Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: French 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 35: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 36: French 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: 3D TVs Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS
2025
Table 39: 3D TVs Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 41: Italian 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Italian 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Italian Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Italian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: United Kingdom Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: United Kingdom 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D
TVs in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: 3D TVs Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Spanish 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Spanish 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 53: Russian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Russian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 55: Russian 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: 3D TVs Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 65: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: 3D TVs Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 69: 3D TVs Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 71: Indian 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: 3D TVs Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 73: Indian 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Indian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 75: 3D TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: 3D TVs Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 78: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for 3D TVs in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Latin American 3D TVs Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 84: Latin American 3D TVs Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Latin American 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Latin American Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Latin American 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 89: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 90: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Argentinean 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Argentinean 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 93: 3D TVs Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Brazilian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 95: 3D TVs Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 96: Brazilian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 97: 3D TVs Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Mexican 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 99: 3D TVs Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 100: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 101: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Latin America 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 105: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 106: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 107: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: 3D TVs Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: The Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 111: Iranian Market for 3D TVs: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Iranian 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 113: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D TVs in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: 3D TVs Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 115: Israeli 3D TVs Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 116: Israeli 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 117: Israeli 3D TVs Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 118: Israeli 3D TVs Market Share Analysis by Application:
2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 119: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Demand for 3D TVs in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Saudi Arabian 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 123: 3D TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: 3D TVs Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 127: 3D TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Rest of Middle East 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: 3D TVs Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 130: 3D TVs Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 131: African 3D TVs Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: African 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 133: African 3D TVs Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: 3D TVs Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

CANON
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SHARP CORPORATION
SONY INDIA PVT.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.