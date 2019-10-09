Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Industry
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) market worldwide is projected to grow by 25.7 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 24.5%. Fixed Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 18.4 Billion Units by the year 2025, Fixed Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.1 Billion Units to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 964.1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Devices will reach a market size of 960.2 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.7 Billion Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Fixed Devices (Device) World Market by Region/Country
in Million Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Fixed Devices (Device) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Mobile Devices (Device) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Million Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Mobile Devices (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 7: United States Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device:
2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018 to
2025
Table 10: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units
by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the Period
2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market by
Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 15: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Demand Scenario in Million Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in France
by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: French Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Units by
Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: German Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the Period
2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market by
Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units
by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 27: Spanish Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018 to
2025
Table 28: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 29: Russian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device: 2018 to
2025
Table 30: Russian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device:
2018-2025
Table 32: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million
Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 37: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
Units by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Australian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 39: Indian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018 to
2025
Table 40: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 41: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million
Units by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Device: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Internet Protocol
Version 6 (IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Million Units by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) Market Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 45: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Trends by Region/Country in Million Units: 2018-2025
Table 46: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019
and 2025
Table 47: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 49: Argentinean Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018-2025
Table 50: Argentinean Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 51: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Brazil
by Device: Estimates and Projections in Million Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Brazilian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 53: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Units by
Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Mexican Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Rest of Latin America Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) Market Estimates and Projections in Million Units by
Device: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 57: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 59: The Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018
to 2025
Table 60: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for
2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 61: Iranian Market for Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Units
by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Iranian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Analysis by Device: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 63: Israeli Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Million Units by Device: 2018-2025
Table 64: Israeli Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 65: Saudi Arabian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market Growth Prospects in Million Units by Device for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Saudi Arabian Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 67: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Million Units by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Device: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 69: Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Million Units by Device for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Internet Protocol Version 6
(IPv6) Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 71: African Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Estimates and Projections in Million Units by Device: 2018 to
2025
Table 72: African Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Market
Share Breakdown by Device: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
ZYXEL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS
ORACLE CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
KDDI CORPORATION
IBM CORPORATION
HITACHI LTD.
FUJITSU LIMITED
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
COMCAST CORPORATION
CENTURYLINK
BLUE COAT SYSTEMS
AT&T, INC.
APPLE, INC.
ALCATEL-LUCENT SA
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818147/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.