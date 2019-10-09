Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry
Semiconductor Foundry market worldwide is projected to grow by US$69.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.8%. Communication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.2 Billion by the year 2025, Communication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Foundry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.8 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Global Foundries; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC); Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC); United Microelectronics Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Semiconductor Foundry Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Semiconductor Foundry Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Semiconductor Foundry Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Communication (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Communication (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Communication (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: PCs/Desktops (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: PCs/Desktops (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: PCs/Desktops (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Consumer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Consumer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Consumer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Pure-Play Foundries (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: IDMs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: IDMs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: IDMs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Semiconductor Foundry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 28: United States Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Japanese Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Semiconductor Foundry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Semiconductor Foundry Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Semiconductor Foundry Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Semiconductor Foundry Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Semiconductor Foundry:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 109: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Semiconductor Foundry Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Semiconductor Foundry Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Semiconductor Foundry Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Semiconductor Foundry Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Semiconductor
Foundry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Foundry Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Semiconductor Foundry Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Semiconductor Foundry Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 154: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Semiconductor Foundry Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Semiconductor Foundry in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Iranian Semiconductor Foundry Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Semiconductor Foundry: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Semiconductor Foundry in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Semiconductor Foundry Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Semiconductor Foundry Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Foundry Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Semiconductor Foundry Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Semiconductor Foundry Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Semiconductor Foundry Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Semiconductor Foundry Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Semiconductor Foundry Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Semiconductor Foundry Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Semiconductor Foundry Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Semiconductor Foundry Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GLOBAL FOUNDRIES
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (TSMC)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818146/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.