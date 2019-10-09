Global Speech Generating Devices Industry
Speech Generating Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$221.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 12%. Synthesized Speech Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$179.4 Million by the year 2025, Synthesized Speech Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speech Generating Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818149/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synthesized Speech Devices will reach a market size of US$9.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$52.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abilia AB; AMDi, Advanced Multimedia Devices, Inc.; Lingraphica; Prentke Romich Company (PRC); Saltillo Corporation; Textspeak Corporation; Tobii Dynavox; Zygo Corporation; Zyteq Pty. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818149/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Speech Generating Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Speech Generating Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Speech Generating Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Speech Generating Devices Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Synthesized Speech Devices (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Synthesized Speech Devices (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Synthesized Speech Devices (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Text-to-speech Devices (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Text-to-speech Devices (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Text-to-speech Devices (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Picture Communicators (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Picture Communicators (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Picture Communicators (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Speech Generating Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Speech Generating Devices Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$: 2009-2017
Table 18: Speech Generating Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Speech Generating Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Speech Generating Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Speech Generating Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Speech Generating Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Speech Generating Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Speech Generating Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Speech Generating Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Speech Generating Devices Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Speech Generating Devices Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018-2025
Table 29: Speech Generating Devices Market in Europe in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Speech Generating Devices Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Speech Generating Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Speech Generating Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Speech Generating Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Speech Generating Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Speech Generating Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Speech Generating Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$: 2009-2017
Table 45: Speech Generating Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Speech Generating Devices Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Speech Generating Devices Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Speech Generating Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Speech Generating Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Speech Generating Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Speech Generating Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Review by Product in US$: 2009-2017
Table 63: Speech Generating Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Speech Generating Devices Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Speech Generating Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: Speech Generating Devices Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Speech Generating
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Speech Generating Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Speech Generating Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Speech Generating Devices Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2018-2025
Table 71: Speech Generating Devices Market in Latin America in
US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Speech Generating Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Speech Generating Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Speech Generating Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Speech Generating Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018-2025
Table 77: Speech Generating Devices Market in Argentina in US$
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Speech Generating Devices Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Speech Generating Devices Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Speech Generating Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Speech Generating Devices
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Speech Generating Devices Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Speech Generating Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Speech Generating Devices Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Speech Generating Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Speech Generating Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Speech Generating Devices Historic
Market by Product in US$: 2009-2017
Table 93: Speech Generating Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Speech Generating Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Speech Generating Devices Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2018-2025
Table 98: Speech Generating Devices Market in Israel in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Speech Generating Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Speech Generating Devices Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Speech Generating Devices Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Speech Generating Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Speech Generating Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Speech Generating Devices Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Speech Generating Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Speech Generating Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Speech Generating Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Speech Generating Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Speech Generating Devices Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Speech Generating Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABILIA AB
AMDI, ADVANCED MULTIMEDIA DEVICES, INC.
LINGRAPHICA
PRENTKE ROMICH COMPANY (PRC)
SALTILLO CORPORATION
TOBII DYNAVOX
ZYGO CORPORATION
ZYTEQ PTY. LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818149/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.