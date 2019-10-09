Global Active Optical Cables Industry
Active Optical Cables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.4%. QSFP, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 34.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, QSFP will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Optical Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 29.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$270.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$237.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, QSFP will reach a market size of US$166 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Amphenol Corporation; Broadcom Ltd.; Finisar Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; The Siemon Company; Viavi Solutions, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Active Optical Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Active Optical Cables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: QSFP (Connector) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: QSFP (Connector) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: CXP (Connector) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: CXP (Connector) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CDFP (Connector) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CDFP (Connector) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: CFP (Connector) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: CFP (Connector) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: SFP (Connector) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: SFP (Connector) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Connectors (Connector) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Connectors (Connector) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Data Center (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Data Center (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: High Performance Computing (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: High Performance Computing (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Personal Computer (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Personal Computer (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Digital Signage (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Digital Signage (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Active Optical Cables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 27: United States Active Optical Cables Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Active Optical Cables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Active Optical Cables Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Active Optical Cables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active
Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 39: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market by Connector:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Active Optical Cables in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Active Optical Cables Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Active Optical Cables Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Active Optical Cables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Active Optical Cables Market in France by Connector:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis by
Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 53: Active Optical Cables Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: German Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Active Optical Cables Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 57: Italian Active Optical Cables Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Italian Active Optical Cables Market by Connector:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Italian Demand for Active Optical Cables in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Italian Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Active Optical Cables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: United Kingdom Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Active Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 64: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 65: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Active Optical Cables Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Spanish Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 69: Russian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Russian Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Russian Active Optical Cables Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Active Optical Cables Market in Asia-Pacific by
Connector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 83: Active Optical Cables Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Australian Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Active Optical Cables Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 87: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Active Optical Cables Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Indian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 91: Active Optical Cables Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Active Optical Cables Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Active Optical
Cables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Active Optical Cables Market
Share Analysis by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Active Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 98: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 99: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 100: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 101: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market by
Connector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 103: Latin American Demand for Active Optical Cables in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Latin American Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 105: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018-2025
Table 106: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 108: Argentinean Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 109: Active Optical Cables Market in Brazil by Connector:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Brazilian Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Active Optical Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 112: Brazilian Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 113: Active Optical Cables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Connector for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Mexican Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Active Optical Cables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 117: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to
2025
Table 118: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Market
Share Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Rest of Latin America Active Optical Cables Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 121: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 122: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 123: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to
2025
Table 124: Active Optical Cables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connector for 2019 and
2025
Table 125: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 126: The Middle East Active Optical Cables Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 127: Iranian Market for Active Optical Cables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Iranian Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active
Optical Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 130: Active Optical Cables Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 131: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018-2025
Table 132: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Israeli Active Optical Cables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Israeli Active Optical Cables Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 135: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market by
Connector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 137: Saudi Arabian Demand for Active Optical Cables in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Saudi Arabian Active Optical Cables Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 139: Active Optical Cables Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Active Optical Cables Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 143: Active Optical Cables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Connector for the Period 2018-2025
Table 144: Rest of Middle East Active Optical Cables Market
Share Breakdown by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Active Optical Cables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Active Optical Cables Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 147: African Active Optical Cables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Connector: 2018 to 2025
Table 148: African Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown
by Connector: 2019 VS 2025
Table 149: African Active Optical Cables Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 150: Active Optical Cables Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AMPHENOL CORPORATION
FINISAR CORPORATION
FUJITSU LIMITED
IBM CORPORATION
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
THE SIEMON COMPANY
VIAVI SOLUTIONS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818159/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.