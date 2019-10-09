Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry
Sol-Gel Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$107.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive Glass will reach a market size of US$117.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$403.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Akzo Nobel NV; Arkema Group; Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.; CCM GmbH; Covestro AG; Euroglas GmbH; Ferro Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Nano-Care Deutschland AG; Nanotech Coatings; Opticote, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Warren Paint & Color Co.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sol-Gel Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sol-Gel Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Automotive Glass (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Automotive Glass (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Mobile Device Screens (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Marine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Marine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Solar Panels (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Solar Panels (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 17: United States Sol-Gel Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sol-Gel
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Chinese Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sol-Gel Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: European Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 29: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 30: French Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Sol-Gel Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Demand for Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Italian Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sol-Gel Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of Europe Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Sol-Gel Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Rest of World Sol-Gel Coatings Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AKZO NOBEL NV
ARKEMA GROUP
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS
CCM GMBH
COVESTRO AG
EUROGLAS GMBH
FERRO CORPORATION
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
NANO-CARE DEUTSCHLAND AG
NANOTECH COATINGS
OPTICOTE, INC.
PPG INDUSTRIES
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
WARREN PAINT & COLOR CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
