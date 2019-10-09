Global Sol-Gel Coatings Industry

Sol-Gel Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%. Automotive Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$107.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive Glass will reach a market size of US$117.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$403.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Akzo Nobel NV; Arkema Group; Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.; CCM GmbH; Covestro AG; Euroglas GmbH; Ferro Corporation; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Nano-Care Deutschland AG; Nanotech Coatings; Opticote, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Warren Paint & Color Co.





3M COMPANY

AKZO NOBEL NV

ARKEMA GROUP

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

CCM GMBH

COVESTRO AG

EUROGLAS GMBH

FERRO CORPORATION

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

NANO-CARE DEUTSCHLAND AG

NANOTECH COATINGS

OPTICOTE, INC.

PPG INDUSTRIES

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

WARREN PAINT & COLOR CO.



