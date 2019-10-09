Global PCIe SSD Industry

PCIe SSD market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.2%. PCIe SSD, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, PCIe SSD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PCIe SSD will reach a market size of US$443.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Apacer Technology, Inc.; Beijing Memblaze Technology Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP; Micron Technology, Inc.; Nimbus Data Systems, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Seagate Technology LLC; SK Hynix, Inc.; Western Digital Corporation





