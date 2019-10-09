Global PCIe SSD Industry
PCIe SSD market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 32.2%. PCIe SSD, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, PCIe SSD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PCIe SSD Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818164/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$281.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PCIe SSD will reach a market size of US$443.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Apacer Technology, Inc.; Beijing Memblaze Technology Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP; Micron Technology, Inc.; Nimbus Data Systems, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Seagate Technology LLC; SK Hynix, Inc.; Western Digital Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818164/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PCIe SSD Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PCIe SSD Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: PCIe SSD Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: PCIe SSD Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States PCIe SSD Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PCIe SSD Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: PCIe SSD Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European PCIe SSD Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: PCIe SSD Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European PCIe SSD Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: PCIe SSD Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: PCIe SSD Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian PCIe SSD Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: PCIe SSD Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for PCIe SSD: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: PCIe SSD Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe PCIe SSD Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 24: PCIe SSD Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: PCIe SSD Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific PCIe SSD Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World PCIe SSD Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World PCIe SSD Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
APACER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KINGSTON TECHNOLOGY EUROPE CO LLP
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NIMBUS DATA SYSTEMS INC.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY LLC
SK HYNIX, INC.
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818164/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.