Global Obstruction Lighting Industry
Obstruction Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$728.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Buildings & Structures, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$587.4 Million by the year 2025, Buildings & Structures will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$34 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Buildings & Structures will reach a market size of US$43.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$125.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Carmanah Technologies Corporation; Dialight plc; SPX Corporation
