Global Cell Surface Markers Industry

Cell Surface Markers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$364.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$520.1 Million by the year 2025, Antibodies will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$10.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Antibodies will reach a market size of US$25.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abcam PLC; BD Biosciences; BioLegend, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; GenScript Biotech Corporation; Merck KGaA; Qiagen, Inc.; R&D Systems, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.


