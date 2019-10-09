There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,405 in the last 365 days.

Global Human Reproductive Technologies Industry

Human Reproductive Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.4%. Contraceptive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.3 Billion by the year 2025, Contraceptive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Reproductive Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818183/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$179.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$134.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Contraceptive will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bayer AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Merck KGaA; Pfizer, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818183/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Human Reproductive Technologies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Human Reproductive Technologies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Human Reproductive Technologies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Contraceptive (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Contraceptive (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Contraceptive (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Infertility (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Infertility (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Infertility (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Human
Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 17: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 19: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Human Reproductive Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Human Reproductive Technologies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 29: French Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German Human Reproductive Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: German Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian Human Reproductive Technologies Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Human
Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 38: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Russian Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Rest of Europe Human Reproductive Technologies
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australian Human Reproductive Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Human Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 71: Latin American Human Reproductive Technologies
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 72: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Argentinean Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazilian Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexican Human Reproductive Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Mexico: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million
in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Human
Reproductive Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 92: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Israeli Human Reproductive Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 98: Saudi Arabian Human Reproductive Technologies
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 99: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Human Reproductive Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 102: Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in Rest of
Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$
Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Human Reproductive Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: Human Reproductive Technologies Market in US$
Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 107: African Human Reproductive Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: African Human Reproductive Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

BAYER AG
MERCK & CO., INC.
MERCK KGAA
PFIZER, INC
ANSELL HEALTHCARE
ANSELL
APOTHECUS PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
CIPLA
FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS
INDIAN DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
LUPIN LTD.
MANKIND PHARMA
MAPA GMBH
THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY (FC2)
T-MARC TANZANIA

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818183/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.