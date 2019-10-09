Global Microdisplays Industry
Microdisplays market worldwide is projected to grow by US$88.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 17.9%. OLED, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.8 Million by the year 2025, OLED will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OLED will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, eMagin Corporation; Himax Technologies, Inc.; Jasper Display Corp.; Kopin Corporation; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microtips Technology; Seiko Epson Corporation; Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation; Universal Display Corporation; Wisechip Semiconductor, Inc.; Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microdisplays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microdisplays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Microdisplays Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Microdisplays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: OLED (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: OLED (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: OLED (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: LCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: LCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: DLP (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: DLP (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: DLP (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: LCoS (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: LCoS (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: LCoS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Military & Defense (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Military & Defense (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Military & Defense (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microdisplays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Microdisplays Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Microdisplays Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Microdisplays Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Microdisplays Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Microdisplays Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Microdisplays Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Microdisplays Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Microdisplays
Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Microdisplays Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Microdisplays Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Microdisplays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Microdisplays Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Chinese Microdisplays Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Microdisplays Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Microdisplays Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microdisplays Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Microdisplays Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Microdisplays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Microdisplays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Microdisplays Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Microdisplays Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Microdisplays Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: European Microdisplays Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Microdisplays Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: French Microdisplays Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Microdisplays Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Microdisplays Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Microdisplays Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Microdisplays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: German Microdisplays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Microdisplays Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: German Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Microdisplays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Microdisplays Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Microdisplays Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Microdisplays Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Italian Microdisplays Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Microdisplays Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Microdisplays Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Microdisplays Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Microdisplays Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Microdisplays Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: Microdisplays Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Microdisplays Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Microdisplays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Microdisplays Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Microdisplays Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Microdisplays Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EMAGIN CORPORATION
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
JASPER DISPLAY CORPORATION
KOPIN CORPORATION
LG DISPLAY
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
MICROTIPS TECHNOLOGY
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
SONY SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTION CORPORATION
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION
WISECHIP SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.
YUNNAN OLIGHTEK OPTO-ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
V. CURATED RESEARCH
