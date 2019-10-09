Microdisplays market worldwide is projected to grow by US$88.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 17.9%. OLED, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.8 Million by the year 2025, OLED will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microdisplays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818193/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OLED will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, eMagin Corporation; Himax Technologies, Inc.; Jasper Display Corp.; Kopin Corporation; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microtips Technology; Seiko Epson Corporation; Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation; Universal Display Corporation; Wisechip Semiconductor, Inc.; Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818193/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microdisplays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microdisplays Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microdisplays Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microdisplays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: OLED (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: OLED (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: OLED (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: LCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: LCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: DLP (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: DLP (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: DLP (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: LCoS (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: LCoS (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: LCoS (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Consumer Electronics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Military & Defense (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Military & Defense (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Military & Defense (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Medical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Medical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microdisplays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Microdisplays Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Microdisplays Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Microdisplays Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Microdisplays Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: Microdisplays Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Microdisplays Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Microdisplays Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Microdisplays

Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Microdisplays Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Microdisplays Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Microdisplays Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Microdisplays Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Chinese Microdisplays Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Microdisplays Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Microdisplays Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microdisplays Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Microdisplays Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Microdisplays Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Microdisplays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Microdisplays Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Microdisplays Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Microdisplays Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: European Microdisplays Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Microdisplays Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: French Microdisplays Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Microdisplays Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Microdisplays Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Microdisplays Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Microdisplays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: German Microdisplays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Microdisplays Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: German Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Microdisplays Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Microdisplays Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Microdisplays Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Microdisplays Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian Microdisplays Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Microdisplays Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Microdisplays Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Microdisplays Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Microdisplays Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microdisplays in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Microdisplays Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Microdisplays Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: Microdisplays Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Microdisplays Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Microdisplays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microdisplays Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Microdisplays Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Microdisplays Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Microdisplays Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of World Microdisplays Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



EMAGIN CORPORATION

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

JASPER DISPLAY CORPORATION

KOPIN CORPORATION

LG DISPLAY

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

MICROTIPS TECHNOLOGY

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

SONY SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTION CORPORATION

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

WISECHIP SEMICONDUCTOR, INC.

YUNNAN OLIGHTEK OPTO-ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818193/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.