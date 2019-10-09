Global Hand Geometry Biometric Industry
Hand Geometry Biometric market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.4%. Hand Geometry Biometric, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hand Geometry Biometric will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Geometry Biometric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818229/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$420.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hand Geometry Biometric will reach a market size of US$797.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Fujitsu Limited; 3M Company; Siemens AG; NEC Corporation; Thales Group; HID Global Corporation; Safran SA; Fingerprint Cards AB; Suprema Inc.; ValidSoft UK Limited; Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC; Facebanx
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818229/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hand Geometry Biometric Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Geometry Biometric Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hand Geometry Biometric Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hand Geometry Biometric Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Hand Geometry Biometric Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometric Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Hand Geometry Biometric: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Hand Geometry Biometric Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Hand Geometry Biometric Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Hand Geometry Biometric Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Hand Geometry Biometric Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hand Geometry Biometric:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Hand Geometry Biometric Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Hand Geometry Biometric Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometric Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Hand Geometry Biometric Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
FUJITSU LIMITED
3M COMPANY
SIEMENS AG
NEC CORPORATION
THALES GROUP
HID GLOBAL CORPORATION
SAFRAN GROUP
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB
SUPREMA
VALIDSOFT UK LIMITED
FULCRUM BIOMETRICS LLC.
FACEBANX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818229/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.