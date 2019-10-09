There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,409 in the last 365 days.

Global Keystroke Dynamics Industry

Keystroke Dynamics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$522.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 23.3%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$402.6 Million by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Keystroke Dynamics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818231/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$28.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$88.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AuthenWare® Corporation; BehavioSec, Inc.; Daon, Inc.; Deepnet Security Ltd.; Delfigo Security; ID Control; Intensity Analytics; KeyTrak, Inc.; SERBAN Biometrics; Typingdna


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818231/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Keystroke Dynamics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Keystroke Dynamics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Keystroke Dynamics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: On-Premise (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: On-Premise (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cloud (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: BFSI (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: BFSI (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retail & E-commerce (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Retail & E-commerce (Vertical) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Retail & E-commerce (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Government & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Government & Defense (Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Education (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Education (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Education (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Keystroke Dynamics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Keystroke Dynamics Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Keystroke Dynamics Market in US$ in the United States
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States Keystroke Dynamics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Keystroke Dynamics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Keystroke Dynamics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ for 2009-2017
Table 42: Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Review by
Component in US$: 2009-2017
Table 45: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Keystroke Dynamics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Keystroke Dynamics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Keystroke Dynamics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Keystroke
Dynamics Market in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Japan in US$ by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Keystroke Dynamics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Keystroke
Dynamics in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Keystroke Dynamics Market in US$ by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 60: Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Keystroke Dynamics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Keystroke Dynamics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 65: Chinese Keystroke Dynamics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Keystroke Dynamics Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Keystroke Dynamics in US$ by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Keystroke Dynamics Market Review in China in US$ by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Keystroke Dynamics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2018-2025
Table 74: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Europe in US$ by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Assessment in US$
by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 77: European Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Review in
US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: European Keystroke Dynamics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 80: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Keystroke Dynamics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Component: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: French Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Keystroke Dynamics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Review in
US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: German Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: German Keystroke Dynamics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: German Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vertical for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: German Keystroke Dynamics Market in Retrospect in US$
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 99: Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Keystroke Dynamics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Keystroke Dynamics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Italian Keystroke Dynamics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Keystroke Dynamics in US$ by
Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Keystroke Dynamics Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Keystroke Dynamics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Keystroke Dynamics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Keystroke Dynamics Market in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 113: Keystroke Dynamics Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Keystroke Dynamics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Keystroke Dynamics in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Keystroke Dynamics Market in US$ by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 117: Keystroke Dynamics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2018-2025
Table 119: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Market Assessment
in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market
Review in US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 125: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Vertical for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Component: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Keystroke Dynamics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market
Review in US$ by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Keystroke Dynamics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Keystroke Dynamics Historic Market
Review by Component in US$: 2009-2017
Table 138: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 139: Keystroke Dynamics Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 140: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Keystroke Dynamics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Keystroke Dynamics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Vertical
for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Keystroke Dynamics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AUTHENWARE© CORPORATION
BEHAVIOSEC INC.
DAON, INC.
DEEPNET SECURITY LTD.
DELFIGO SECURITY
ID CONTROL BV
INTENSITY ANALYTICS
KEYTRAK, INC.
SERBAN BIOMETRICS
TYPINGDNA

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818231/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.