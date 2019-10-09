Global Dental Consumables Industry
Dental Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Dental Implants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Dental Implants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$582.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$476.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dental Implants will reach a market size of US$365.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Danaher Corporation; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Koninklijke Philips NV; Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Zimmer Biomet Dental
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dental Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dental Consumables Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Dental Consumables Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Dental Consumables Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dental Implants (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dental Implants (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Dental Implants (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Endodontics (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Endodontics (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Endodontics (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Orthodontics (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Orthodontics (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Orthodontics (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Periodontics (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Periodontics (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Periodontics (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dental Consumables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Dental Consumables Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Dental Consumables Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Dental Consumables Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Dental Consumables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Dental Consumables Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Dental Consumables Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Dental Consumables Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dental Consumables Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European Dental Consumables Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: Dental Consumables Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Dental Consumables Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: European Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 41: Dental Consumables Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Dental Consumables Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: French Dental Consumables Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: French Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 46: Dental Consumables Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: German Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 48: German Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Dental Consumables Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Italian Dental Consumables Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Dental Consumables: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Dental Consumables Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: United Kingdom Dental Consumables Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Spanish Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Dental Consumables Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Dental Consumables Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Russian Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Dental Consumables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 62: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Rest of Europe Dental Consumables Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Dental Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Dental Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Dental Consumables Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Australian Dental Consumables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Australian Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Indian Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Dental Consumables Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Dental Consumables Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: South Korean Dental Consumables Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Dental Consumables Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Consumables:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 83: Dental Consumables Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Latin American Dental Consumables Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 89: Dental Consumables Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Argentinean Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 91: Dental Consumables Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Brazilian Dental Consumables Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: Brazilian Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 94: Dental Consumables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Mexican Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 96: Mexican Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Dental Consumables Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 98: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Dental Consumables Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Dental Consumables Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: The Middle East Dental Consumables Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Dental Consumables Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Dental Consumables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Dental Consumables Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Iranian Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 110: Dental Consumables Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Israeli Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Dental Consumables Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Dental Consumables Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Dental Consumables Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Dental Consumables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Dental Consumables Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Dental Consumables Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Dental Consumables Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 121: African Dental Consumables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Dental Consumables Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: African Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
DANAHER CORPORATION
DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC.
INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG
IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
OSSTEM IMPLANT
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE
ZIMMER BIOMET DENTAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.