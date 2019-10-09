Dental Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Dental Implants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Dental Implants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$582.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$476.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dental Implants will reach a market size of US$365.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Danaher Corporation; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Koninklijke Philips NV; Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.; Procter & Gamble Company, The; Zimmer Biomet Dental





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dental Consumables Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Dental Consumables Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Dental Consumables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dental Implants (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Dental Implants (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Dental Implants (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Dental Prosthetics (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Endodontics (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Endodontics (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Endodontics (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Orthodontics (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Orthodontics (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Orthodontics (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Periodontics (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Periodontics (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Periodontics (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Retail Dental Care Essentials (Product) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Dental Consumables (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Dental Consumables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Dental Consumables Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Dental Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Dental Consumables Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Dental Consumables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Dental Consumables Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Dental Consumables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Dental Consumables Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Dental Consumables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 37: European Dental Consumables Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Dental Consumables Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Dental Consumables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 41: Dental Consumables Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Dental Consumables Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: French Dental Consumables Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Dental Consumables Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 48: German Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Dental Consumables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Dental Consumables Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Dental Consumables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Dental Consumables Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: United Kingdom Dental Consumables Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Dental Consumables Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Dental Consumables Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: Russian Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Dental Consumables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 62: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of Europe Dental Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Dental Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Dental Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Dental Consumables Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Australian Dental Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Australian Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 73: Indian Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Indian Dental Consumables Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: Dental Consumables Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Dental Consumables Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: South Korean Dental Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Dental Consumables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Consumables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dental Consumables Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 83: Dental Consumables Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Latin American Dental Consumables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Latin American Dental Consumables Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 89: Dental Consumables Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Argentinean Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 91: Dental Consumables Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Brazilian Dental Consumables Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 93: Brazilian Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 94: Dental Consumables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Mexican Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 96: Mexican Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Dental Consumables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Dental Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Dental Consumables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: The Middle East Dental Consumables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: The Middle East Dental Consumables Historic Market

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: Dental Consumables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Dental Consumables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Dental Consumables Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Iranian Dental Consumables Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 110: Dental Consumables Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Israeli Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Dental Consumables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Dental Consumables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Dental Consumables Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Dental Consumables Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Dental Consumables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Dental Consumables Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Dental Consumables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Dental Consumables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Middle East Dental Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 121: African Dental Consumables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Dental Consumables Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: African Dental Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

DANAHER CORPORATION

DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC.

INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

OSSTEM IMPLANT

PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, THE

ZIMMER BIOMET DENTAL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.