Global Cigarettes Industry

Cigarettes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$265.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Light, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$662.3 Billion by the year 2025, Light will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light will reach a market size of US$37.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$75.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, British American Tobacco PLC; Imperial Brands PLC; JT International AG; Philip Morris International Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cigarettes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cigarettes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cigarettes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cigarettes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Light (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Light (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Light (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Medium (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Medium (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Medium (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cigarettes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Cigarettes Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Cigarettes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Cigarettes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cigarettes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Cigarettes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Cigarettes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Cigarettes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Cigarettes Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Cigarettes Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Cigarettes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: Cigarettes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Cigarettes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Cigarettes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Cigarettes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Cigarettes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Cigarettes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Cigarettes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Cigarettes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Cigarettes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Cigarettes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cigarettes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cigarettes Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Cigarettes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Cigarettes Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Cigarettes Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Cigarettes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Cigarettes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Cigarettes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Cigarettes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Cigarettes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Cigarettes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Cigarettes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Cigarettes Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Cigarettes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Cigarettes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Cigarettes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Cigarettes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Cigarettes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Cigarettes Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Cigarettes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Cigarettes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Cigarettes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Cigarettes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Cigarettes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Cigarettes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Cigarettes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Cigarettes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Cigarettes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Cigarettes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Cigarettes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Cigarettes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC

IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC

JT INTERNATIONAL AG

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

ALTADIS SA

ALTRIA GROUP

CHINA NATIONAL TOBACCO CORPORATION

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA

ITC

JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.

S&M BRANDS

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

THE CHANCELLOR TOBACCO CO.,



V. CURATED RESEARCH

