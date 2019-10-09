Global Acaricides Industry

Acaricides market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Organochlorine Acaricides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$118 Million by the year 2025, Organochlorine Acaricides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organochlorine Acaricides will reach a market size of US$4.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Bayer AG; DowDuPont, Inc.; FMC Corporation





Acaricides: Vital for Controlling Ticks and Mites

Acaricides Market: Growing Need to Control Ticks and Mites in

Crops and Livestock Fuels Growth

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry: Major Application Markets for

Acaricides

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Acaricides

Acaricides Market by Type

Competition

Global Acaricides Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2018

Need to Reduce Production Losses due to Tick-Borne Diseases

Drives Growth in the Global Acaricides Market

Economic Burden of Tick Attacks on Livestock: Significance of

Acaricides

Increasing Livestock Production amidst Growing Demand for Meat

Products Translates - A Positive Scenario for Acaricides

Production Growth of Meat by Type of Meat - Percentage Growth

Rate (%) of Production for Sheep Meat, Poultry, Pigmeat and

Beef & Veal for the Period 2015 through 2025

Agricultural Acaricides Market: Increase in Tick and Mite

Attacks Fuels Growth

Increasing Incidence of Mite Attacks on Crops and Need to

Reduce Losses Sustains Market Growth

A Glance at Select Crop Mites

Ban on Few Acaricides Affects Market

Emerging Trends to Positively Influence Acaricides Market

Resistance to Acaricides - A Key Concern

Product Overview

Introduction to Ticks

Acaricides: A Definition

Recent Industry Activity

Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Introduces PLACARY Acaricide

Global Lyme Alliance Partners with Manus Bio to Expedite

Development of Nontoxic Acaricide

