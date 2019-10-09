Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Industry
Autonomous Farm Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$75.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.3%. Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$86.4 Billion by the year 2025, Partially Autonomous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Partially Autonomous will reach a market size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGCO Corporation; Bobcat Company; Claas KGaA mbH; CNH Industrial N.V.; Iseki & Co., Ltd.; John Deere; Kubota Corporation; SDF S.p.A.; YANMAR Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS 1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12
1. MARKET OVERVIEW 12
Growing Population & Food Security Concerns, the Foundation for
the Growth of Agricultural Equipment 12
Long Term Focus on Feeding the World as Population Touches a
Projected 9.2 Billion by 2045 to Sustain the Growth of
Mechanized Farm Equipment: Global Population (in 000s) by
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045 13
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security 13
The World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface
Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture
Increases the Reliance on Advanced Farming Systems &
Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global
Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years
1940, 2000 and 2020 14
What this Means for Autonomous Farm Equipment? 14
Global Competitor Market Shares 15
Autonomous Farm Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2022E 15
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 16
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 19
Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for
Transformation in Farming 19
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020 20
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth 20
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of
Automated Farming Technologies: Global Smart Agriculture
Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024 22
Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the
Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Global
Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 &
2024 23
Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the
Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment 23
Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion of the
Robotics Market Bodes Keeps the Innovation Wheel Well Oiled
for Agricultural Robotic Solutions: Global Market for
Robotics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024 25
GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in
Autonomous Farm Equipment 25
Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital in Making
Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning Systems
(GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2022 and 2025 26
Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &
Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth 27
Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up
the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence
(AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years
2019, 2022 and 2025 28
Robust Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural
Technology in Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market
Growth 28
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021 30
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous Equipment 30
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring
Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of
Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022 31
As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous
Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance 32
Driverless Tractors, the Future of Farming on Large Farmlands 32
Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the
Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Average Size of
Farms (In Hectares) by Region/Country for the Year 2019 33
Agricultural Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st
Century 34
Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones Supported by
Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help Autonomous
Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early Adoption to Mass
Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024 35
Emergence of Flying Robots as the New Face of Robotics Coupled
With Effervescent R&D in the Space, Paves the Way for
Algorithms, Drones & Robots to Revolutionize Agriculture &
Farming: Global % Share Spending on Robotics & Drones for
the Year 2019E 36
Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters 36
Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current Generation
Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous Harvesting
Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting With a
Combine Harvester 38
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 39
Table 1: Autonomous Farm Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 39
Table 2: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 40
Table 3: Partially Autonomous (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 41
Table 4: Partially Autonomous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 42
Table 5: Fully Autonomous (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 43
Table 6: Fully Autonomous (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 44
Table 7: Tractors (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 45
Table 8: Tractors (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 46
Table 9: Harvesters (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 47
Table 10: Harvesters (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 48
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 49
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 50
III. MARKET ANALYSIS 51
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 51
UNITED STATES 51
Table 13: United States Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 51
Table 14: United States Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 52
Table 15: United States Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025 53
Table 16: United States Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 54
CANADA 55
Table 17: Canadian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 55
Table 18: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 56
Table 19: Canadian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025 57
Table 20: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019
and 2025 58
JAPAN 59
Table 21: Japanese Market for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025 59
Table 22: Japanese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 60
Table 23: Japanese Market for Autonomous Farm Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025 61
Table 24: Japanese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 62
CHINA 63
Table 25: Chinese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 63
Table 26: Chinese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 64
Table 27: Chinese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025 65
Table 28: Chinese Autonomous Farm Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 66
EUROPE 67
Table 29: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 67
Table 30: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 68
Table 31: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 69
Table 32: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 70
Table 33: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025 71
Table 34: European Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 72
FRANCE 73
Table 35: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 73
Table 36: French Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 74
Table 37: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 75
Table 38: French Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 76
GERMANY 77
Table 39: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025 77
Table 40: German Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 78
Table 41: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025 79
Table 42: German Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 80
ITALY 81
Table 43: Italian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 81
Table 44: Italian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 82
Table 45: Italian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025 83
Table 46: Italian Autonomous Farm Equipment Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 84
UNITED KINGDOM 85
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Farm Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025 85
Table 48: United Kingdom Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 86
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Autonomous Farm Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025 87
Table 50: United Kingdom Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 88
REST OF EUROPE 89
Table 51: Rest of Europe Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 89
Table 52: Rest of Europe Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 90
Table 53: Rest of Europe Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025 91
Table 54: Rest of Europe Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 92
ASIA-PACIFIC 93
Table 55: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025 93
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 94
Table 57: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025 95
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2019 VS 2025 96
REST OF WORLD 97
Table 59: Rest of World Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 97
Table 60: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 98
Table 61: Rest of World Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025 99
Table 62: Autonomous Farm Equipment Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2019
and 2025 100
IV. COMPETITION 101
1. AGCO CORPORATION 101
AGCO GMBH - FENDT 104
2. AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. 106
3. AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER GMBH & CO. KG 109
4. AGMECHTRONIX 114
5. AUTONOMOUS SOLUTIONS, INC. (ASI) 116
6. AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR CORPORATION 120
7. AUTONXT AUTOMATION PVT. LTD. 120
8. BOBCAT CO., 122
9. CLAAS KGAA MBH 126
CLAAS OF AMERICA LLC 130
10. CLEARPATH ROBOTICS, INC. 132
11. CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 139
CASE IH 146
CNH INDUSTRIAL OSTERREICH GMBH - STEYR 147
NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE UK 149
NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE 150
12. DEERE & COMPANY 151
13. DOGTOOTH TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 156
14. DOT TECHNOLOGY CORP. 157
15. DRONE AG LTD. 159
16. ECOROBOTIX LTD. 159
17. ESCORTS LIMITED 160
18. FARMWISE LABS, INC. 162
19. GUSS AUTOMATION LLC 164
20. HARRIS AERIAL 164
21. HARVEST AUTOMATION, INC. 167
22. HARVEST CROO 169
23. ISEKI & CO., LTD. 170
24. ISO GROUP AGRI SYSTEMS BV 171
25. KINZE MANUFACTURING 176
26. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA - FARM EQUIPMENT SECTOR 181
27. KUBOTA CORPORATION 185
KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION 189
KUBOTA (UK) LTD. 189
KUBOTA EUROPE SAS 191
28. NAIO TECHNOLOGIES 191
29. PRECISION MAKERS 193
30. ROWBOT SYSTEMS 195
31. SAGA ROBOTICS 196
32. SDF SPA 198
SAME DEUTZ FAHR GROUP SPA 200
33. SEEDMASTER MANUFACTURING, INC. 202
34. SHANDONG JOYANCE INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 207
35. SIKKO INDUSTRIES LTD. 208
36. SOLUCIONES ROBOTICAS AGRICOLAS, S.L. (AGROBOT) 210
37. SWARMFARM ROBOTICS 211
38. TTA-AMERICA 212
39. WALL-YE 215
40. YANMAR CO., LTD. 215
