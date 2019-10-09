Global Die Casting Industry

Die Casting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arconic, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Form Technologies, Inc.; GF Casting Solutions AG; Gibbs Die Casting Corp.; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH; Pace Industries; Ryobi Limited; Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.





III. MARKET ANALYSIS 76



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 76

UNITED STATES 76

Casting: The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector 76

Table 25: United States Die Casting Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 77

Table 26: Die Casting Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 78

Table 27: Die Casting Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 79

Table 28: United States Die Casting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018 to 2025 80

Table 29: Die Casting Market in the United States by Production

Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 81

Table 30: United States Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 82

CANADA 83

Table 31: Canadian Die Casting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 83

Table 32: Die Casting Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017 84

Table 33: Canadian Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 85

Table 34: Canadian Die Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018 to 2025 86

Table 35: Canadian Die Casting Historic Market Review by

Production Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017 87

Table 36: Die Casting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Process for 2009, 2019, and

2025 88

JAPAN 89

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Die

Casting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 89

Table 38: Japanese Die Casting Market in US$ Million by End-

Use: 2009-2017 90

Table 39: Die Casting Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 91

Table 40: Japanese Market for Die Casting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production Process

for the Period 2018-2025 92

Table 41: Die Casting Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Production Process for the Period 2009-2017 93

Table 42: Japanese Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 94

CHINA 95

Chinese Die Casting Market: Poised for Growth 95

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Die Casting in US$ Million by End -

Use: 2018 to 2025 96

Table 44: Die Casting Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017 97

Table 45: Chinese Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 98

Table 46: Chinese Die Casting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Production Process for the Period 2018-2025 99

Table 47: Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 100

Table 48: Chinese Die Casting Market by Production Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 101

EUROPE 102

Table 49: European Die Casting Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 102

Table 50: Die Casting Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 103

Table 51: European Die Casting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 104

Table 52: European Die Casting Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 105

Table 53: Die Casting Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017 106

Table 54: European Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 107

Table 55: European Die Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018-2025 108

Table 56: Die Casting Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Production Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 109

Table 57: European Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 110

FRANCE 111

Table 58: Die Casting Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 111

Table 59: French Die Casting Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 112

Table 60: French Die Casting Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 113

Table 61: Die Casting Market in France by Production Process:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 114

Table 62: French Die Casting Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 115

Table 63: French Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 116

GERMANY 117

Table 64: Die Casting Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025 117

Table 65: German Die Casting Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 118

Table 66: Die Casting Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 119

Table 67: Die Casting Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production Process for

the Period 2018-2025 120

Table 68: German Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 121

Table 69: German Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 122

ITALY 123

Table 70: Italian Demand for Die Casting in US$ Million by End

-Use: 2018 to 2025 123

Table 71: Die Casting Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017 124

Table 72: Italian Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 125

Table 73: Italian Die Casting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Production Process for the Period 2018-2025 126

Table 74: Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 127

Table 75: Italian Die Casting Market by Production Process:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 128

UNITED KINGDOM 129

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Die

Casting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 129

Table 77: United Kingdom Die Casting Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017 130

Table 78: Die Casting Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 131

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Die Casting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production Process

for the Period 2018-2025 132

Table 80: Die Casting Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Production Process for the

Period 2009-2017 133

Table 81: United Kingdom Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 134

SPAIN 135

Table 82: Spanish Die Casting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 135

Table 83: Die Casting Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017 136

Table 84: Spanish Die Casting Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 137

Table 85: Spanish Die Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2018 to 2025 138

Table 86: Spanish Die Casting Historic Market Review by

Production Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017 139

Table 87: Die Casting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Process for 2009, 2019, and

2025 140

RUSSIA 141

Table 88: Russian Die Casting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 141

Table 89: Die Casting Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 142

Table 90: Die Casting Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 143

Table 91: Russian Die Casting Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018 to 2025 144

Table 92: Die Casting Market in Russia by Production Process: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 145

Table 93: Russian Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 146

REST OF EUROPE 147

Table 94: Rest of Europe Die Casting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 147

Table 95: Die Casting Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017 148

Table 96: Rest of Europe Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 149

Table 97: Rest of Europe Die Casting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018-2025 150

Table 98: Die Casting Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Production Process: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017 151

Table 99: Rest of Europe Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 152

ASIA-PACIFIC 153

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 153

Table 101: Die Casting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 154

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 155

Table 103: Die Casting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 156

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 157

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 158

Table 106: Die Casting Market in Asia-Pacific by Production

Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025 159

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 160

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 161

AUSTRALIA 162

Table 109: Die Casting Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025 162

Table 110: Australian Die Casting Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 163

Table 111: Die Casting Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 164

Table 112: Die Casting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production

Process for the Period 2018-2025 165

Table 113: Australian Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 166

Table 114: Australian Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 167

INDIA 168

Auto Industry to Drive Growth in the Indian Die Casting Market 168

Passenger Car Sales in India (in Million Units): 2010-2025 169

Indian Castings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Shipments by End-Use Segment for 2018 170

Table 115: Indian Die Casting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 171

Table 116: Die Casting Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017 172

Table 117: Indian Die Casting Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 173

Table 118: Indian Die Casting Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2018 to 2025 174

Table 119: Indian Die Casting Historic Market Review by

Production Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017 175

Table 120: Die Casting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Production Process for 2009, 2019, and

2025 176

SOUTH KOREA 177

Table 121: Die Casting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025 177

Table 122: South Korean Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 178

Table 123: Die Casting Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 179

Table 124: Die Casting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production

Process for the Period 2018-2025 180

Table 125: South Korean Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 181

Table 126: Die Casting Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 182

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 183

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Die Casting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 183

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 184

Table 129: Die Casting Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 185

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Die Casting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production

Process for the Period 2018-2025 186

Table 131: Die Casting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Production Process for the

Period 2009-2017 187

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Share

Analysis by Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 188

LATIN AMERICA 189

Table 133: Latin American Die Casting Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 189

Table 134: Die Casting Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017 190

Table 135: Latin American Die Casting Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 191

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Die Casting in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 192

Table 137: Die Casting Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 193

Table 138: Latin American Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 194

Table 139: Latin American Die Casting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Production Process for the Period 2018-2025 195

Table 140: Die Casting Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 196

Table 141: Latin American Die Casting Market by Production

Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 197

ARGENTINA 198

Table 142: Argentinean Die Casting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 198

Table 143: Die Casting Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017 199

Table 144: Argentinean Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 200

Table 145: Argentinean Die Casting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Process: 2018-2025 201

Table 146: Die Casting Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Production Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 202

Table 147: Argentinean Die Casting Market Share Breakdown by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 203

BRAZIL 204

Table 148: Die Casting Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 204

Table 149: Brazilian Die Casting Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 205

Table 150: Brazilian Die Casting Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 206

Table 151: Die Casting Market in Brazil by Production Process:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025 207

Table 152: Brazilian Die Casting Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Production Process: 2009-2017 208

Table 153: Brazilian Die Casting Market Share Analysis by

Production Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 209

MEXICO 210

Table 154: Die Casting Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025 210

Table 155: Mexican Die Casting Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 211

Table 156: Die Casting Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 212

Table 157: Die Casting Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current



