Global Die Casting Industry
Die Casting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$17.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arconic, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Form Technologies, Inc.; GF Casting Solutions AG; Gibbs Die Casting Corp.; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH; Pace Industries; Ryobi Limited; Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.
