Global Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industry
Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market worldwide is projected to grow by US$41.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.9%. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BorgWarner, Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; Denso Corporation; GKN PLC; Hitachi Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Schaeffler AG; Valeo SA; ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) (Vehicle Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) (Vehicle Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Electric Vehicle (EV) (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Automatic transmission (AT) (Transmission) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Automatic transmission (AT) (Transmission) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Automatic transmission (AT) (Transmission) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 18: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: E-CVT (Transmission) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: E-CVT (Transmission) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: E-CVT (Transmission) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United States by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Canadian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 30: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Canadian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 33: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Table 46: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 50: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 53: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in France
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in France
by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 70: Italian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Spanish Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: Spanish Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Russia
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018
to 2025
Table 89: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Russia
by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 92: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 95: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Asia-Pacific by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Indian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Indian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic
Market Review by Transmission in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission for
2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 120: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 121: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 123: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric & Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric & Hybrid
Vehicles Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 140: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 143: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Brazil by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Brazil by Transmission: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Latin America by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Historic Market by Transmission in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Transmission for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transmission for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Analysis by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 179: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transmission:
2018-2025
Table 182: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Transmission: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transmission for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Transmission:
2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Market by Transmission: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 195: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Transmission: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 199: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Transmission for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Transmission: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 203: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Africa by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 204: African Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Transmission: 2018
to 2025
Table 206: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market in
Africa by Transmission: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 207: African Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BORGWARNER
CONTINENTAL AG
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES
DENSO CORPORATION
GKN PLC
HITACHI LTD.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SCHAEFFLER AG
VALEO SA
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.