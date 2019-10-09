Global E-Grocery Industry

E-Grocery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$354.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. E-Grocery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$524.5 Billion by the year 2025, E-Grocery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, E-Grocery will reach a market size of US$34.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$62 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bazaar Cart; bigbasket.com (Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited); Farm2Kitchen Foods Pvt. Ltd.; LocalBanya.com; MyGrahak





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-Grocery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: E-Grocery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: E-Grocery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US E-Grocery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 3: United States E-Grocery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian E-Grocery Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for E-Grocery: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese E-Grocery Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European E-Grocery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 7: European E-Grocery Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European E-Grocery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: E-Grocery Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: E-Grocery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian E-Grocery Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for E-Grocery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe E-Grocery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: E-Grocery Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World E-Grocery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMAZON.COM, INC.

BAZAAR CART

BIGBASKET.COM (INNOVATIVE RETAIL CONCEPTS PRIVATE LIMITED)

COLES SUPERMARKETS AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

FLIPKART INTERNET PVT., LTD.

FARM2KITCHEN FOODS PVT., LTD.

GROFERS INDIA PVT. LTD.

FRESH DIRECT, LLC

HONESTBEE PTE. LTD.

LONGO BROTHERS FRUIT MARKETS INC.

LOCALBANYA.COM

MYGRAHAK

TESCO PLC

THE KROGER COMPANY

WAL-MART STORES, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818985/?utm_source=GNW



