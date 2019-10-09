Global E-Grocery Industry
E-Grocery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$354.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. E-Grocery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$524.5 Billion by the year 2025, E-Grocery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, E-Grocery will reach a market size of US$34.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$62 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bazaar Cart; bigbasket.com (Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited); Farm2Kitchen Foods Pvt. Ltd.; LocalBanya.com; MyGrahak
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-Grocery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-Grocery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: E-Grocery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US E-Grocery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 3: United States E-Grocery Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian E-Grocery Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for E-Grocery: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese E-Grocery Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European E-Grocery Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 7: European E-Grocery Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European E-Grocery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: E-Grocery Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: E-Grocery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian E-Grocery Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for E-Grocery: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe E-Grocery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: E-Grocery Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World E-Grocery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
BAZAAR CART
BIGBASKET.COM (INNOVATIVE RETAIL CONCEPTS PRIVATE LIMITED)
COLES SUPERMARKETS AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
FLIPKART INTERNET PVT., LTD.
FARM2KITCHEN FOODS PVT., LTD.
GROFERS INDIA PVT. LTD.
FRESH DIRECT, LLC
HONESTBEE PTE. LTD.
LONGO BROTHERS FRUIT MARKETS INC.
LOCALBANYA.COM
MYGRAHAK
TESCO PLC
THE KROGER COMPANY
WAL-MART STORES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
