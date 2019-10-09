Global Electric Guitar Industry
Electric Guitar market worldwide is projected to grow by US$116.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%. Electric Guitar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$546.9 Million by the year 2025, Electric Guitar will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Guitar Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818990/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electric Guitar will reach a market size of US$33.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, C. F. Martin & Co., Inc.; Carvin Corporation; Dean Guitars; Epiphone Guitar Corp.; Fender Musical Instruments Corp.; G&L Musical Instruments; Godin Guitars; Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG; Rickenbacker International Corporation; Samick Musical Instrument Co., Ltd.; Schecter Guitar Research; Yamaha Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818990/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Guitar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Guitar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electric Guitar Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electric Guitar Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Guitar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 4: United States Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Electric Guitar Market in the United States: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Electric Guitar Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 8: Chinese Electric Guitar Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 10: Japanese Market for Electric Guitar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 11: Electric Guitar Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Guitar Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 12: European Electric Guitar Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Electric Guitar Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Electric Guitar Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Electric Guitar Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Electric Guitar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Electric Guitar Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Electric Guitar Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electric Guitar: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Electric Guitar Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Electric Guitar Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Electric Guitar Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 28: Electric Guitar Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Electric Guitar Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitar Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Electric Guitar Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Electric Guitar Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Electric Guitar Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Electric Guitar Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Guitar:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Electric Guitar Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Electric Guitar Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 41: Electric Guitar Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Electric Guitar Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 44: Electric Guitar Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Electric Guitar Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Electric Guitar Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Electric Guitar Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Electric Guitar Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Electric Guitar Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Electric Guitar Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Electric Guitar Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Electric Guitar: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Electric Guitar Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 57: Electric Guitar Market in Israel in US$ Thousand: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Electric Guitar Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Electric Guitar Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Electric Guitar Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Electric Guitar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Electric Guitar Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Electric Guitar Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Electric Guitar Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Electric Guitar Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
C. F. MARTIN & CO., INC.
CARVIN CORPORATION
DEAN GUITARS
EPIPHONE GUITAR CORP.
FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.
G&L MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
GODIN GUITARS
KARL HOFNER GMBH & CO. KG
RICKENBACKER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SAMICK MUSICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.
SCHECTER GUITAR RESEARCH
YAMAHA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818990/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.