Market Overview The global baby carrier market is growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Carrier Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821480/?utm_source=GNW



- Ease of mobility, innovation in functionality and style, and the demand for ergonomically designed carriers are the key reasons for the popularity of baby carriers around the globe. Unlike prams and strollers, baby carriers are preferred, as they increase the physical and psychological connection between the infant and the parent.

- Apart from providing ease of mobility and hands-free convenience, baby carriers have reduced the number of products that need to be carried while parents are out with their babies, which is majorly driving the demand for baby carriers.

- The three common varieties of baby carriers available in the market include buckle, wrap, and sling baby carriers. The buckled baby carrier segment may witness steady growth in the upcoming years, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.



Scope of the Report

Global baby carrier market is segmented by product type such that into the buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, baby sling carrier, and others.The adoption of buckled baby carriers is growing widely, with new brands and well-known brands making their ways into more mainstream stores. These carriers are ideal for carrying infants during outdoor activities, such as hiking or during adverse climatic conditions, such as rain or snow. Moreover, by distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Consumer Spending and Growing Innovation in Baby Carrier Design and Material



Increasing consumer spending and growing innovation in baby carrier design and material used in baby carrier products are driving the growth of the baby carrier market across the globe. The increasing popularity of ergonomically designed baby carriers, which are known for better comfort and safety of babies, and lightweight baby carriers is likely to drive the growth of the baby carrier market. Owing to development in the baby carrier material, lightweight baby carriers are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Major players in the baby carrier are taking inspiration from baby strollers in terms of product innovation in the fabric along with the shape and size of the baby carrier.



Moreover, as per data published by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, as of 2016, In that year, 34 percent of the Chinese consumers spent between 2,000 and 3,999 yuan on durable baby products.



Increasing Demand for Baby Care Products in the Developing Economies



Robust economic growth, increasing toddler population, and rising household incomes are expected to increase consumer spending on baby care products in developing countries such as the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the spending capacity is equipped with the facility of availing the information required over the internet. This is changing the way consumers in the Asia-Pacific region buy baby products. The role of artificial intelligence in the buying process may be re-enforced by the companies, in order to stay ahead in the competition.

The growing number of working mothers also provides a good opportunity for this market to flourish, as mothers are the ones who take primary interest in the wellbeing of their children. The financial power in their hands, coupled with the presence of online platforms, is influencing the sales of baby care products, including baby carrier. Additionally, the companies operating specifically in baby carriers are also educating consumers and spreading awareness regarding the convenience of using baby carriers over traditional methods. This is driving the demand for baby carriers in developing countries.



Competitive Landscape

With many players operating in the global baby carrier market, the market has become highly fragmented. The market is dominated by key global players. However, there is also a significant presence of regional players in the respective countries. The major regional players have a local geographical reach and are focusing on improving their presence in online stores and expanding their consumer bases. Goodboy International Holdings Ltd and Ergobaby are the two giants operating in the global baby carrier market. However, other players also hold significant market share too in this growing market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.