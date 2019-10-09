Energy Summit in Senegal to bring together key investors and African power utilities to enhance the energy mix in West Africa

In partnership with the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA), RES: West will bring together over 300 investors, project leaders and utilities stakeholders to present the latest developments on achieving universal power access within West Africa.

“As we continuously strive to promote development and integration of African power systems through the interconnection of networks, we also ensure that the pooling of energy resources is a win-win approach for the entire market. We are therefore pleased to partner with RES: West in Senegal which will provide a vital platform in bringing together African power utilities and stakeholders to making power more accessible, affordable and reliable for the African peoples” - Abel Didier Tella, Director General, APUA

In addition to Abel Didier Tella, speakers confirmed include:

H.E. Honourable Bachir Ismael Ouedraogo, Minister of Energy, Burkina Faso

H.E. Hon. Boubacar Mbodji, Special Adviser to the President, Energy and Environment, Presidency of the Republic of Senegal

Papa Mademba Biteye, CEO, SENELEC

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer, Volta River Authority (VRA)

Ahmadou Bakayoko, Director General, Compagnie Ivoirienne de l'Electricité (CIE)

Baba Ahmed Coulibaly, Director General, SONABEL

Alpha Robinson, Managing Director, Gambia National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC)

Mustapha Zakaria-Cisse, Director Energy Trading, Electricity Company Ghana (ECG)

Molly A. Glenn, Resident Country Director Senegal, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Josh Egba, West Africa Country Representative, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

Yusuf H. Abubakar, Chairman, Kaduna Electric Company

Djiby Ndiaye, Director General, Agence Nationale pour les Energies Renouvelables (ANER)

Official endorsing partners of the Summit include APUA, ANER, SENELEC, REA alongside Strategic Partners Fieldstone Africa and DLA Piper.

For more information about this meeting: Contact: Fiona Gleeson– Marketing Manager Event dates: 2-3 December 2019 Event location: King Fahd Hotel, Dakar Organisers: EnergyNet, Ltd Email: res-west@energynet.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)20 7384 8240 Visit: www.RES-West.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.