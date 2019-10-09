HERE launches AI-based Live Sense SDK to keep drivers informed of unexpected road hazards

HERE Live Sense SDK turns devices with a front-facing camera into an intelligent vehicle sensor, benefitting drivers with little or no safety technology

Enables drivers to stay informed of their driving environment and potential hazards, minimizing attention diversion while driving

As an SDK which incorporates AI capabilities, Live Sense will enable customers to create multiple software applications for hardware devices

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announces the availability of the HERE Live Sense SDK, a new software development kit (SDK), currently in beta, designed to give drivers real-time insight in order to be able to make informed decisions on upcoming obstacles, road infrastructure or driving conditions, without cloud processing or the need for connectivity.



Through the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), HERE Live Sense SDK turns devices with front-facing cameras, such as smartphones, dashcams or vehicle cameras, into highly intelligent vehicle sensors. By continuously scanning the driver’s environment, devices can then detect objects on the road, such as other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists, road infrastructure such as traffic lights and road signs and potential hazards such as potholes, road closures or construction zones.



Based on what has been detected ahead, HERE Live Sense SDK provides information through both audio and visual notifications, which will help the driver make an informed decision of which action needs to be taken next. All of this happens in real-time on the device itself, without the need for data processing in the cloud or for connectivity. HERE Live Sense SDK also has the ability to detect changes in reality versus the onboard map to keep drivers informed of a change in speed limit, for example.



“Driver safety is paramount in everything we do. Today there are still millions of commercial and passenger cars on the roads without the necessary technology to keep drivers informed about potential hazards. The HERE Live Sense SDK will help to change that”, said Angel Mendez, Chief Operating Officer at HERE Technologies. “It detects objects, behavioral changes and road conditions that can lead to such situations and notifies drivers in time to take action.”



HERE Live Sense SDK uses multiple AI/ML detection models, including:

Road Basics: Detection and classification of objects on the road.

Road Alerts: Recognition and notification of braking vehicles, pedestrians and bicycle detection.

Road Hazards: Detection and classification of unexpected hazards along the way, with changing conditions, including road closures not yet detected on the map, construction zones and road works.

Road Signs: Detection and classification of speed limits and other signs.

As an SDK, these models can be implemented into an application or hardware device, providing customers with AI capabilities. The HERE Live Sense SDK has been created to benefit all drivers and is available for automotive & HW OEMs, fleet and ride hail operators and app developers. It is now available in beta for Android and will soon be available for iOS. In addition, HERE is already working with customers on the first commercial implementations of the SDK.



More information can be found on the HERE Developer Portal .



