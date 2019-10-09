HANAH Launches Coffee Boost, Brain-Supporting Herbal Nootropic Coffee Supplement

HANAH’s newest product is designed to fortify your daily coffee ritual by supporting concentration and memory while helping the body and brain adapt to stress.

We wanted to create a non-dairy coffee supplement that would enhance the daily coffee ritual and help support cognition and stress management, which are especially crucial in today’s modern world.” — Joel Einhorn, Founder and CEO of HANAH

VENICE, CA, USA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HANAH, the creator of Ayurvedic superfood HANAH ONE, today announced the launch of HANAH Coffee Boost, a unique herbal nootropic blend designed to boost the effectiveness of your daily coffee. HANAH Coffee Boost contains ashwagandha, Bacopa monnieri and Mucuna pruriens in a base of powdered coconut milk that mixes easily into your cup of coffee, smoothie or tea.

The blend of three nootropic herbs and coconut milk powder works together to support memory, concentration, creativity and mood, help the body and brain adapt to stress, soothe the nervous system, and when mixed with coffee, boost the benefits of caffeine while reducing the spike and crash thanks to the healthy “MCT” fats from coconuts.

“We wanted to create a non-dairy coffee supplement that would enhance the daily coffee ritual and help support cognition and stress management, which are especially crucial in today’s modern world,” stated Joel Einhorn, Founder and CEO of HANAH. “After two years of research and development with our Ayurvedic doctors, we chose three nootropic herbs that specifically work well with coffee and have renowned brain-boosting and stress-supporting benefits. It’s your coffee, only better.”

Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogenic herb believed to support stress relief as well as mood and hormonal balance. Bacopa monnieri is renowned as a brain tonic and that is believed to support memory, mental clarity, mood, healthy circulation and overall brain health. Mucuna pruriens, also called the dopamine bean, is a natural source of L-Dopa and may elevate mood, creativity, neuromuscular coordination and brain health. Coconut milk contains healthy medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) fats and oils and is known for its support of brain functions, metabolism and vitality.

The three herbs are sustainably and ethically hand harvested by local herb collectors following natural seasonal growing cycles from the mineral-rich soil of Kerala, India. The coconut milk powder is from the renowned Keralan coconuts, which are acclaimed for their rich oil content.

“It's so important to us that we ethically and sustainably source only the best quality herbs and ingredients from their native sources, so our customers can feel the benefits without having to question the purity of what’s in their supplements,” said JR Smith, HANAH Co-Founder and CMO. “Coffee Boost is an exciting addition to our lineup of wildcrafted herbal superfoods based on ancient traditions from around the world.”

A jar of HANAH Coffee Boost contains 24 servings and retails for $43 ($38.70 with subscription). It is currently available exclusively through http://www.hanahlife.com in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

About HANAH

HANAH’s mission is to preserve ancient traditions and adapt them into remedies for modern living. The company is committed to sustainably sourcing only the highest-quality natural ingredients and producing them using ancient methods designed to deliver maximum potency and results. In doing so, HANAH supports local communities and their traditions. HANAH devotees include elite athletes Jimmy Chin, Travis Rice, Ian Walsh, Kit DesLauriers, Angel Collinson, Otto Flores and a host of entrepreneurs, wellness coaches, yogis and chefs. HANAH was founded in 2015 by Joel Einhorn, athlete and entrepreneur, and JR Smith, tech entrepreneur, board member of the Quickstep Pro Cycling Team and former CEO of AVG Technologies.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.