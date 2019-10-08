Variety’s 2019 Women’s Impact Report Features Two City National Executives

Linda Duncombe and Martha Henderson recognized for their development of City National’s digital solutions for the entertainment industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents Linda Duncombe and Martha Henderson have been named to Variety’s Women’s Impact Report. This list recognizes the women who had the biggest impact on the entertainment industry in the past year.



“I am so proud of the great leadership we have here at City National,” said City National Bank CEO Kelly Coffey. “Martha has built the top entertainment team in the industry and has a long track record of success delivering strong growth year in and year out. Linda has been instrumental in our journey to become a digitally enabled relationship bank. This is a fantastic achievement for both of them.”

Henderson and Duncombe have made City National a leader in providing financial solutions to the entertainment industry. Earlier this year, the bank acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based leader in intellectual property rights management, known for transforming the way the entertainment and media industry manages and monetizes intellectual property. Last year, it purchased Los Angeles-based Exactuals, known for innovative SaaS solutions for complex payments.

Variety’s Women’s Impact Report is a part of its annual Power of Women event, which will honor Jennifer Aniston, Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden, among others, on October 11 in Beverly Hills.

Duncombe leads City National’s Marketing and Product Strategies division, where she manages a team that is responsible for advancing the company’s brand, articulating its value proposition and supporting business development. She also oversees marketing, client experience, advertising and communications as well as digital channels, product development, credit cards and multicultural outreach. Additionally, she is responsible for the bank’s technology innovation team, which identifies and deploys fintech solutions for City National and its clients. Since joining in January, Duncombe has dramatically expanded the bank’s strategic media partnerships through sponsorships of key events like the Tony Awards, amplifying City National’s support and community engagement.

Henderson is known for developing and leading the Entertainment Banking division at City National and is also responsible for launching the division nationwide. Known as the most powerful private banker in Hollywood, Henderson joined the bank in 1983. Through her leadership, the bank has gained dominance in serving the entertainment industry, and she now oversees a growing team of 250 entertainment banking professionals in Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, Miami and Atlanta, and more than $7.0 billion in loans and $11.6 billion in deposits. Under her leadership, City National’s Entertainment Banking division has been recognized by the entertainment industry as the leader in providing personal financial services to more than 75 percent of the business managers, as well as the talent agencies and entertainment law firms.

In 2017, Henderson was profiled in Barron’s as the most powerful banker in Hollywood. In 2016, she was named as one of Variety’s Power of Women Impact honorees. In 2014 and 2015, Henderson was honored as one of the 50 most powerful executives in the industry by Billboard at the Women in Music Awards. In 2010, Henderson was the only banker to have been named by Variety magazine to its list of the top 50 most influential women in the entertainment industry. In 2011, she was again recognized by Variety as one of the top dealmakers.

For an image of Duncombe, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Linda-Duncombe-Variety.jpg

For an image of Henderson, go to: https://www.cnb.com/content/dam/media_newsroom/images/Martha-Henderson-Variety.jpg

To see Variety’s list, go to: https://variety.com/gallery/womens-impact-report-2019-variety/10-the-women-of-city-national-bank/

About City National

With $56.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $78.0 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

Media Contact:

Debora Vrana, City National Bank, 213-673-7631

Debora.Vrana@cnb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.