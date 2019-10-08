DIRTT commences trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "DRTT"

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, NASDAQ:DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, announces that its common shares will commence trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on Oct. 9, 2019, under the ticker symbol “DRTT”. To celebrate the Company’s Nasdaq listing, the Company plans to participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Oct. 22, 2019.



“The listing of our shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market is the fulfillment of a commitment we previously made to our shareholders,” said Kevin O’Meara, DIRTT’s chief executive officer. “Doing so offers us an excellent opportunity to expand awareness of DIRTT’s value proposition and market-leading position in prefabricated non-residential construction among partners, customers and investors in the U.S., where over 80% of our revenue is generated.”

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary and works with nearly 100 sales construction partners globally. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors .

For more information, please contact: Kim MacEachern Investor Relations, DIRTT Kmaceachern@dirtt.com 403.618.4539



