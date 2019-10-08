DLS Technology Corporation places No. 363 on The Globe and Mail’s brand-new ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- Canada’s Top Growing Companies rank’s Canadian companies based on the year over year three-year revenue growth. DLS Technology Corporation has earned the position of 363 with a three-year revenue growth of 59%.



OTTAWA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLS Technology Corporation is one of Canada’s leading technology innovation firms providing end-to-end Cyber Security, Virtualization and Cloud Solutions. Their flagship vKey Cyber Security Endpoint solution ( www.vkey.ca ) has been a driving force behind their growth and expansion. vKey is on the precipice of becoming one of Canada’s next global exports as it addresses a unique security gap in how corporations and governments deliver a modern workplace of Anywhere, Anytime on Any Device.

“DLS Technology Corp. is honoured to be one of the distinguished firms on this inaugural list of Canada’s Top 400 Growing companies. This achievement reflects the strength of our innovations, solutions, and products, all of which would not be possible without the exceptional talent and dedication of our team.”

Eric She, President, DLS Technology Corp.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

“We created the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country’s best entrepreneurs,” says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. “We’re excited to be telling their stories.”

“The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place and warrant commendation.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 1.8 million

readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About DLS Technology Corporation

Founded in 2000, DLS Technology Corporation (DLS) is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Since its inception, DLS has become a leading technology solutions and service provider fulfilling the market needs and supporting evolving business requirements of both the Public and Private sector.

DLS specializes in areas such as:

System integration

End-to-end IT infrastructure architecture design and deployment

Modern workspace transformation

Mobilization

Business digitalization

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Computing

About vKey

vKey’s patented solution addresses the security risks associated with endpoint devices. Its military-grade encryption solution allows corporations to deliver a modern work environment to its workforce globally allowing them to work anywhere on any device at any time without the traditional security risks facing them today. It also streamlines the deployment, support and management of these workforces all while significantly reducing corporate overhead costs associated to infrastructure and labour.

To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca .

Media contact

Patrick Nadeau, DLS Technology Corporation, pnadeau@dlstech.com , 613-249-8818

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0facabd-8eb9-481a-a22b-f57381e1570e

Eric She, President of DLS Technology Corporation Eric She, President of DLS Technology Corporation, One of Canada's Top 400 Companies



