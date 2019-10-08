Stein Mart Raises Over $825,000 for Those in Need

Donations Benefit the American Heart Association and American Red Cross

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) announced today that it has donated more than $825,000 to the American Heart Association (“AHA”) and American Red Cross collected through instore, online and corporate fundraising.



Stein Mart raised over $570,000 for the American Heart Association this year to help fight heart disease and stroke, making it the #1 contributing organization to the First Coast AHA for the second year in a row. Most of the donations were collected through the Life is Why We Give fundraising campaign last spring and participation in the First Coast Heart Walk held in Jacksonville, Fla. last month.

Additionally, Stein Mart customers and associates recently raised $257,000 during the checkout process to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. 100 percent of the funds collected were given to the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from the disaster in the United States and the Bahamas.

“It’s our privilege to do what we can to help. Our customers, associates and vendors are very generous, and they really came together to support those in need,” said Hunt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank everyone who donated to these important causes.”

About Stein Mart:

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price omni retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com .

For more information:

Linda Tasseff, Director of External Communications and Investor Relations

ltasseff@steinmart.com 904-858-2639



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.