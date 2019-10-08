SWEEGEN RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM SUMITOMO CHEMICAL AND OUTLOOK INVESTMENT GROUP

SweeGen’s expansion of an additional manufacturing site in Europe

/EIN News/ -- Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweeGen, Inc., a stevia-based sweetener company has received an additional strategic investment from and led by Sumitomo Chemical, a global chemical company in Japan, and private equity fund Outlook Investment Group The investment reflects the company’s leadership in the stevia-based sweetener market.

Part of the investment will support SweeGen’s expansion of an additional manufacturing site located in Europe with a capacity to produce 3,000 metric tons of non-GMO stevia sweeteners.

The global sweetener market is valued at approximately $100 billion and non-GMO stevia sweeteners have led the way in replacing sugar in foods and beverages, nutritional products, pharmaceuticals and many other market products.

Sumitomo Chemical and Outlook Investment Group share SweeGen’s vision of global sugar reduction and strategically support the company with their industry knowledge and networks.

“We are developing our strategic partnership with SweeGen to be part of the continuous success in providing the natural sweetener market with the latest innovations and advanced technologies, and also extending our established relationship into new ventures in the field of Synthetic Biology,” said Hiroshi Ueda, vice president, Sumitomo Chemical.

“SweeGen has proven to disrupt the global sweetener market by delivering best tasting, non-GMO stevia sweetener solutions. We are excited about the next stage growth plans,” said Matt Stamborski, managing partner, Outlook Investment Group.

SweeGen has just launched BESTEVIA® Taste Solutions, a portfolio of non-GMO sweet taste solutions, using next generation of stevia sweeteners combined with modulators, mouthfeel and texture components. Product manufacturers will find the portfolio valuable because in addition to the great taste, BESTEVIA® Taste Solutions saves time and cost during their product development cycle.

###

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects of SweeGen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Ana Arakelian SweeGen, Inc. 949-635-1991 ana.arakelian@sweegen.com



