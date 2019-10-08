HEALTHIER TEXAS SUMMIT 2019

The state’s largest health conference unites leaders across sectors to improve the health of all Texans

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with the nonprofit It’s Time Texas and The University of Texas System, the 2019 Healthier Texas Summit will be held October 17 and 18 at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas. This joint initiative, designed to rapidly reduce the burden of preventable chronic disease in the Lone Star State, will convene some of Texas’ leading institutions, agencies, organizations, and corporations to shape a healthier Texas.

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the summit will offer a unique opportunity for health champions from communities throughout Texas to come together for the sole purpose of uniting to transform health in Texas, and will attract Texans from multiple sectors including healthcare, education, business, government, nonprofits, and community entities. Other summit sponsors include H-E-B, the American Heart Association, CVS Health, DentaQuest, and Naturally Slim.

Courtney N. Phillips, Ph.D., executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services, will open the summit at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 with a keynote address about the status of health in Texas.

“It will take nothing less than a village to reduce preventable chronic disease and eliminate health disparities in Texas,” said Amy McGeady, Ph.D., chief executive officer of It’s Time Texas. “Partnering with The University of Texas System to convene leaders from diverse sectors across Texas at the Healthier Texas Summit is an important step toward developing the scientific solutions and policies we need to build healthier communities and help empower Texans to lead healthier lives.”

The Healthier Texas Summit is the only conference of its kind and will focus on the topics of advancing health equity, fostering healthy places, transforming health systems, powering healthy change, and nurturing community health. Keynote sessions, symposiums, workshops, and more than 60 breakout sessions covering the most pressing topics impacting the health of Texans will include: opioid addiction, mental health, health equity and disparities, and affordable housing. For more information, visit https://healthiertexassummit.com/.

About It’s Time Texas:

It’s Time Texas, a 501c3 nonprofit, champions the movement to create a culture of health in the Lone Star State by making healthy lifestyles accessible to all Texans. Our programs, events, and partnerships empower Texans to lead healthier lives, build healthier communities, and contribute to a healthier state. By uniting the efforts of individuals, organizations, and institutions across Texas, we are shifting behaviors, practices, and policies to empower change across Texas. Learn more at www.itstimetexas.org. Learn more at www.itstimetexas.org, like us on Facebook @ItsTimeTX and follow along on Twitter @ITSTIMETX.

